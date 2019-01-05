11 Mindfulness Products Under $20 To Help You With Your Practice
Now that a new year has officially arrived, it's a good time to take stock of your self-care game. Self-care is basically all those things you do to, well, take care of yourself: things like eating balanced meals, drinking water, and taking stock of your mental health. You don't necessarily need physical things to take good care of yourself, but sometimes certain items can play a role in your self-care plan or enhance practices you're already on top of. That's why I pulled together 11 mindfulness products that'll help you take better care of yourself in the New Year.
These products, in addition to day-to-day practices, are the foundation for a solid self-care starter kit, and they're all priced under $20 — because practicing self-care shouldn't be a high-end budget item. Whatever kind of mindfulness tools you might be looking for, this list has some suggestions. Like audio tools for if you're planning on listening to a lot of meditation podcasts, some ways to help you de-stress this year, and some items that will help you practice gratitude. Here are some ideas to get your 2019 mindfulness kit started.
1. A Worry Stone You Can Wear
Wear this quartz worry stone around your neck or wrist so you have it on you at all times. It doesn't come with a thread or chain, but you can get one for less than $2 at a craft store.
2. These Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
heyday Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds
Never be without whatever jams bring you peace with these wireless Bluetooth headphones. Put them in when you need some music, meditation, ASMR, or a calming therapy podcast.
3. This Book Of Positive Affirmations
I Am Stronger Than: Affirmators Book
You're stronger than pretty much anything that comes your way, but sometimes you just need a little reminder. Pick up this little book of affirmations when you're having a down day and read it aloud to yourself. You won't be sorry.
4. This Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker
iLive Audio Water Resistant Speaker with Carabiner
Run a bath and turn up your favorite meditation app, therapy podcast, or ASMR channel. This bluetooth speaker is water resistant, so you can take this in the bathroom with you.
5. This Pretty Notebook for Gratitude Journaling
Pretty Paper Botatnical Printed Notebook
Use this notebook to write down what you're grateful for each day or each week. It's a nice way to slow down and really see all of the good things you have going on in your life.
6. This Essential Oil Diffuser
URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser
Experience the relaxing benefits of essential oils by diffusing your favorite scents while you meditate or are falling asleep. This essential oil diffuser is rated nearly five stars on Amazon.
7. This Relaxation Blend of Essential Oils
Eternal Essence Oils Relaxation Gift Set of Six Essential Oils
This set of essential oils is designed for relaxation, so it includes scents like lavender chamomile, ylang ylang, sandalwood, and more. Diffuse these scents while you meditate, take a bath, or are falling asleep.
8. This Rainbow Scented Candle
Mindfulness and self-care is all about stopping to appreciate the little things in life, and what better way to do that than capturing the essence of rainbows in a candle?
9. This Gorgeous Spinner Ring
ALEXTINA Stainless Steel Spinner Ring
Spinner rings feature an outer band that you can spin around the inner band so you can "fidget" with it without anyone really seeing what you're doing. This one looks like a regular ring that'll go with your everyday attire.
10. These Soothing Bath Salts
These mineral-rich Himalayan bath salts will leave your muscles feeling soothed and relaxed. And the scent of jasmine flowers, coconut, and verbena create a calming atmosphere.
11. This Coloring Book With Attitude
Color Me F*cking Calm: Swear Words To Color And Display
Sometimes you just need to let it all out, and that's OK, too. Here's a coloring book that'll let you do that in the most colorful way possible.
Practicing mindfulness is different for everyone, but hopefully there's something on this list that will help you connect with yourself a little better in the new year. After all, you deserve to love and care for yourself just as much as you love and care for others.