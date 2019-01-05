Now that a new year has officially arrived, it's a good time to take stock of your self-care game. Self-care is basically all those things you do to, well, take care of yourself: things like eating balanced meals, drinking water, and taking stock of your mental health. You don't necessarily need physical things to take good care of yourself, but sometimes certain items can play a role in your self-care plan or enhance practices you're already on top of. That's why I pulled together 11 mindfulness products that'll help you take better care of yourself in the New Year.

These products, in addition to day-to-day practices, are the foundation for a solid self-care starter kit, and they're all priced under $20 — because practicing self-care shouldn't be a high-end budget item. Whatever kind of mindfulness tools you might be looking for, this list has some suggestions. Like audio tools for if you're planning on listening to a lot of meditation podcasts, some ways to help you de-stress this year, and some items that will help you practice gratitude. Here are some ideas to get your 2019 mindfulness kit started.

1. A Worry Stone You Can Wear

Quartz Worry Stone Pendant $9 Amazon Wear this quartz worry stone around your neck or wrist so you have it on you at all times. It doesn't come with a thread or chain, but you can get one for less than $2 at a craft store. Buy on Amazon

2. These Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

heyday Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $9.99 Target Never be without whatever jams bring you peace with these wireless Bluetooth headphones. Put them in when you need some music, meditation, ASMR, or a calming therapy podcast. Buy at Target

3. This Book Of Positive Affirmations

4. This Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker

5. This Pretty Notebook for Gratitude Journaling

Pretty Paper Botatnical Printed Notebook $8.50 Forever 21 Use this notebook to write down what you're grateful for each day or each week. It's a nice way to slow down and really see all of the good things you have going on in your life. Buy on Forever21

6. This Essential Oil Diffuser

URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser $17 Amazon Experience the relaxing benefits of essential oils by diffusing your favorite scents while you meditate or are falling asleep. This essential oil diffuser is rated nearly five stars on Amazon. Buy on Amazon

7. This Relaxation Blend of Essential Oils

8. This Rainbow Scented Candle

Pastel Rainbow Candle $11.90 Forever 21 Mindfulness and self-care is all about stopping to appreciate the little things in life, and what better way to do that than capturing the essence of rainbows in a candle? Buy at Forever21

9. This Gorgeous Spinner Ring

ALEXTINA Stainless Steel Spinner Ring $12.99 Amazon Spinner rings feature an outer band that you can spin around the inner band so you can "fidget" with it without anyone really seeing what you're doing. This one looks like a regular ring that'll go with your everyday attire. Buy on Amazon

10. These Soothing Bath Salts

11. This Coloring Book With Attitude

Practicing mindfulness is different for everyone, but hopefully there's something on this list that will help you connect with yourself a little better in the new year. After all, you deserve to love and care for yourself just as much as you love and care for others.