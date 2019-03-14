Dr. Charlotte Cooper-Davis, a stipendiary lecturer at St Hilda's College at the University of Oxford, tells Bustle, "I work on a lady called Christine de Pizan, who was the first professional woman writer. Christine is awesome because she was a feminist avant la lettre: she argued for women to be respected and educated. Some of her short proto-feminist poetic works (the Epistre au dieu d’amours and Dit de la Rose — the Letter of the God of Love and Tale of the Rose) are also bitingly witty when it comes to criticizing the way in which men treat women.

"She was the first professional woman writer in France. In other words, she was the first woman to actually make a living from her pen. She took to writing when her husband died, leaving her with three young children to look after at the age of 25. This being the Middle Ages, women were very much limited in terms of what they could do professionally, but Christine wasn’t going to let this hold her back. She is the only medieval French author whom we know for certain was involved in producing her own manuscripts. Almost 60 manuscripts survive that she is known to have supervised or overseen the production of.

"In terms of what we might call her feminism, she argued for things like the protection of widows and for the education of girls. This should not be overstated too much – she hardly argued for the equality of women, but the fact that she stood up to challenge existing views is significant in and of itself."

Dr. Cooper-Davis's book,Christine de Pizan: Cultural Encounters Past, Present, And Future, will be published in 2020.