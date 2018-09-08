11 Photos Of Marla Maples That Give You A Glimpse Of What She's Grateful For In Life

President Donald Trump's second wife and mother of his daughter, Tiffany, seems to keep a relatively low public profile, especially when compared to other members of the Trump family. If you've been wondering what Trump's ex has been up to lately, these photos of Marla Maples reveal her fun-loving spirit and close bond with her family, especially her daughter.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, Trump and Maples were the subject of much tabloid fodder, after rumors circulated in the press that the duo were having an affair during Trump's marriage to his first wife, Ivana. Ivana and Trump eventually divorced in 1992. For their part, Trump and Maples celebrated the birth of their daughter in 1993 and married shortly thereafter in December of the same year. The couple eventually separated in 1997 and officially divorced in 1999.

While Maples is perhaps most famous for her marriage to Trump, she achieved acclaim through various performance arts endeavors as well. While she was married to Trump, Maples made guest appearances on various television shows and also had roles in several films. She continued to appear in films following her divorce and also starred in an off-Broadway production called Love, Loss and What I Wore. She released a music album called The Endless in 2013 and appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2016.

Recent photos of Maples indicate that she seems to continue to be keeping busy, spending time traveling and bonding with family and friends. Indeed, the photos below capture her zest for spending quality time with her loved ones — and having fun along the way.

London Calling Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This throwback photo shows a seemingly exuberant Maples and Tiffany walking through London in 2009, shopping bags in tow.

New York Fashion Week Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This February 2017 photo shows Maples and Tiffany taking some time out for mother-daughter bonding. The duo attended the Taoray Wang collection show during New York Fashion week.

Supporting Ivanka itsmarlamaples on Instagram In this May 2017 Instagram photo, Maples promoted Women Who Work, Ivanka Trump's (Tiffany's half-sister's) newest book. Maples wrote that she was "so happy" to share the book on her social media account.

Smiling With Her Grandad itsmarlamaples on Instagram Maples shared this sweet selfie of her and her grandfather in June 2017, writing, "Practicing for #FathersDay while caught in thunderstorms w/ granddaddy 😁98yrs and always smilin'!"

A Thanksgiving Snap itsmarlamaples on Instagram In this selfie from Thanksgiving 2017, Maples poses with her daughter, Tiffany, complete with a drumstick ears filter. Maples noted that she was thankful to be spending time with her daughter, writing, " ... Grateful for time with Tiff sharing in a special #momsanddaughters weekend ..."

Valentine's Day Vibes itsmarlamaples on Instagram Maples espoused an attitude of gratitude in this snap from Valentine's Day 2018. On Instagram, she captioned the photo, "Seems like a perfect time to say good morning and a perfect day to 'throw kindness around like confetti ...'"

Escape to Margaritaville Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This March 2018 photo features a smiling Maples at the New York premiere of Escape to Margaritaville, a musical featuring Jimmy Buffet songs. The New York Daily News reported at the time that Maples caused a stir at the premiere when she was supposedly overheard at the show saying that she hopes to return to working in the theater.

With "The Mooch" Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This photo perhaps reveals that Maples' professional social circle still overlaps somewhat with her ex-husband's. In the snap, Maples stands alongside Anthony Scaramucci, President Trump's former communications director, at the Hollywood Reporter's Most Powerful People in Media event in April 2018.

Avocado Pop itsmarlamaples on Instagram This May 21 photo features Maples posing with a summer treat while at a festival in Alabama. Maples wrote that the treat was the perfect antidote to the hot day, saying, "It was such a fun day in the southern heat once I found this deliciously perfectly chilled #avocado#vegan#gluten-free pop!"

Bonding With The Edge itsmarlamaples on Instagram This photo features a spirited Maples posing with The Edge, U2's lead guitarist, on June 28 in New York City. Maples appeared grateful to be spending time with him, writing on Instagram, "Such a gift to be able to share in the kindness of this man #Edge & his beautiful wife and gracious friends ..."