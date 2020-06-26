11 Products That'll Take Your Virtual Happy Hour To The Next Level

These days, drinks with friends look a little bit, well, different. After-work happy hours and Saturday boozy brunches have been replaced with Zoom game nights and FaceTime wine dates. At the beginning of this strange new era, these digital get-togethers were a much-needed opportunity to check in with friends, see each other's faces, and share a drink, even if it was through a screen.

But a few months in, what used to be a welcome excuse for me to actually put on makeup has started to feel more like another obligation. Instead of something I look forward to every week, it's become an extension of the million-and-one other video calls I have throughout an average day.

But since there's no way we're getting through this time without the support of our social circles, I resolved to find a way to breathe some life into virtual happy hours. Whether it's with a new-to-market drink of choice or an activity that doesn't involve rehashing the day's news cycle, I put together a list of products to revitalize your virtual happy hours and put the fun back in connecting with the people you love.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.