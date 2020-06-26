Bustle

11 Products That'll Take Your Virtual Happy Hour To The Next Level

By Suzanne McKenzie
These days, drinks with friends look a little bit, well, different. After-work happy hours and Saturday boozy brunches have been replaced with Zoom game nights and FaceTime wine dates. At the beginning of this strange new era, these digital get-togethers were a much-needed opportunity to check in with friends, see each other's faces, and share a drink, even if it was through a screen.

But a few months in, what used to be a welcome excuse for me to actually put on makeup has started to feel more like another obligation. Instead of something I look forward to every week, it's become an extension of the million-and-one other video calls I have throughout an average day.

But since there's no way we're getting through this time without the support of our social circles, I resolved to find a way to breathe some life into virtual happy hours. Whether it's with a new-to-market drink of choice or an activity that doesn't involve rehashing the day's news cycle, I put together a list of products to revitalize your virtual happy hours and put the fun back in connecting with the people you love.

Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions
Smirnoff
If your quarantine diet has been as sugar-heavy as mine, you're probably in the market for a better-for-you happy hour option that still tastes amazing. Smirnoff's Zero Sugar Infusions are best mixed with a little soda water, and with flavors like Cucumber & Lime, Watermelon & Mint, and Strawberry & Rose, they're a perfectly refreshing choice for virtual catch ups with the A/C blasting.
Mikasa Luxe 6-pc. Bar Tool Set
Now's the perfect time to flex your creative muscles and learn a new, boozy skill. Impress your friends by making fancy creations with this 6-piece cocktail set that's made from stainless steel and bonus: dishwasher-safe.
7-Day Sheet Mask Challenge Set
What's a girls' night in without some sheet masks? Send out masks from this Soko Glam set to your favorite ladies prior to happy hour so everyone can squeeze in a little pampering while catching up. (Or just like, keep them all for yourself. I won't tell.)
Baileys Almande
Baileys
Break out of your happy hour rut with this surprising take on classic Baileys. Made with real almond milk and vanilla, this vegan spirit is just as good mixed with coconut water and fresh raspberries as it is added to some cold brew for the best kind of happy hour pick-me-up.
Friends Trivia Quiz Card Game
Revitalize your same-old Zoom call by turning it into a trivia night! Designate one person as the host, and use a pack of trivia cards to keep everyone guessing. This one tests your knowledge of "Friends" so you can finally settle that debate about who in your group is the most die-hard fan.
Angry Orchard Rosé Cider
Angry Orchard
Can't decide between a crisp cider and a chilled glass of rosé? Angry Orchard's Rosé Cider lets you split the difference with this drink made from red flesh apples all the way from France. Ooh la la!
Wolf Gourmet Blender
Is it really a summer happy hour if you don't have a frozen drink in your hand? Upgrade your bar setup (and inspire some good-natured jealousy in your friends) with this Wolf Gourmet blender. Take it from me, the margarita just hits differently when the blender's blades reach speeds of 210 mph.
Bud Light Seltzer
Bud Light
Sometimes a girl's just gotta have a hard seltzer. With Black Cherry, Strawberry, Lemon Lime, and Mango flavors, Bud Light Seltzer has that classic taste with only 100 calories and less than a gram of sugar. Crack one open to turn any old digital catch-up into a party.
Picnic Time Concavo 8-pc. Bamboo Cheese Board Set
Even if you don't have a backyard or a roof, class up your HH atmosphere with this picnic-ready bamboo cheese board. Lay out your snacks on its slide-out tray and let the stainless steel knives and dry-erase cheese markers be the perfect companion to your big ol' glass of wine.
Barefoot FRUITSCATO Wine
Barefoot
Add some sweetness to your happy hour with Barefoot's FRUITSCATO wine. It comes in peach and apple and it's the perfect way to keep those fresh-picked vibes going, no matter where you're quarantining.
AKALO Vitamin B1 Hangover Patches
Now that you've gotten stocked up to have the (virtual) time of your life, don't forget to grab a little something for the morning after. With these Hangover Patches from AKALO, you can make sure your late night doesn't interfere with your next-day plans, which, let's be honest, probably include waking up and doing it all again. Cheers!