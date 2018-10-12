11 Quotes About New Relationships That Are Guaranteed To Give You Butterflies

Has your summer fling turned into a winter cling? Are you starting to get comfortable and cozy with that person you've been crushing on? New relationships are exciting, but stressful, and it can be hard not to get completely caught up in the anxiety of figuring out whether or not it will turn into "real." These quotes from books can remind you that new love is wonderful.

New relationships are filled with tiny, quotidian joys: the warmth that fills your chest when you see their name pop up on your screen when they text you, the simple pleasure of being able to just hang out on a moment's notice, the comfort of feeling like you have a partner with whom to tackle the world.

Of course, authors across the centuries have been working to capture that feeling into words. All you have to do is turn to literature to find the exact perfect phrasing to describe that lovely feeling that comes with a new SO.

So, if you're getting into the groove with a special someone, here are 11 quotes from books to help you celebrate all the gooey feels of being in a new relationship. You might even want to send one or two (or all of them) to your bae, to let them know how wonderful it is to be with them.

"For the two of us, home isn't a place. It is a person. And we are finally home." Giphy — Stephanie Perkins, Anna and the French Kiss

“You saved me life, she tried to tell him. Not forever, not for good. Probably just temporarily. But you saved my life, and now I'm yours. The me that's me right now is yours. Always.” Giphy ― Rainbow Rowell, Eleanor & Park

"You know someone's right for you when the things they don't have to say are even more important than the things they do." Giphy — Jodi Picoult, Sing You Home

“I love this part of getting to know someone. How every new piece of information, every new expression, seems magical. I can't imagine this becoming old and boring. I can't imagine not wanting to hear what she has to say.” Giphy ― Nicola Yoon, The Sun Is Also a Star

"You're like a song that I heard when I was a little kid but forgot I knew until I heard it again." Giphy ― Maggie Stiefvater, Shiver

"All I can say is, she's the one I think about. All the time. She's the voice I want to hear. She's the face I hope to see.” Giphy ― Sophie Kinsella, I've Got Your Number

"The way I feel about him is like a heartbeat — soft and persistent, underlying everything.” Giphy ― Becky Albertalli, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda

“It was because they were two parts of a whole. He did not belong to her. And she did not belong to him. It was never about belonging to someone. It was about belonging together.” Giphy ― Renee Ahdieh, The Rose & the Dagger

"You are what happiness means to me. And I would rather have today with you than forever with anyone else.” Giphy ― Michelle Hodkin, The Retribution of Mara Dyer