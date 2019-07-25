Imagine this: You're the only plus size bridesmaid in the wedding party. The bride's not plus size. The other bridesmaids aren't plus size. And what you're wearing to the wedding? Well, that certainly isn't up to you. The best case scenario is that the bride makes a concerted effort to find options that fit everyone in the party. And the worst case scenario is that the bride chooses a brand that doesn't even offer bigger styles. But with more and more bridal brands offering inclusive sizing options within their bridesmaids dress collections, that positive scenario is becoming much more common than the negative one.

That said, finding outfit options for every person in a bridal party should never be a problem. The last thing any bridesmaids wants to worry about on a wedding day is whether or not they'll fit into what they're wearing, especially if their job is to make sure all of the attention is on the bride. Luckily, there are brands that are making wedding days that much more comfortable for every bridesmaids, with styles for all shapes and sizes. But if you're still searching for that perfect dress for everyone in your bridal party, here are 11 bridesmaid dress options that will make your whole squad look fabulous.

Azazie - Kaitlynn Dress Kaitlynn Dress $119 | Azazie Sizes 0 - 30 Buy On Azazie This gorgeous, flowy dress comes in a whopping 66 color options, is only $110, and is available up to size 30. You definitely can't go wrong with this pick.

Birdy Grey - Kae Dress Kae Dress $99 | Birdy Grey Sizes XS - 3X Buy On Birdy Grey Birdy Grey offers each of their bridesmaid dresses up to size 3X, and the retailer has hundreds of styles to choose from. The best part? This gown is quite affordable at under $100.

David's Bridal - Flutter Sleeve Dress Flutter Sleeve Dress $119 | David's Bridal Sizes 0 - 30 Buy On David's Bridal This wrap-style bridesmaid dress, that goes up to size 30, looks cute enough for any brunch date or summer party, so odds are you're definitely going to want to wear it after the wedding. It doesn't get much better than that!

Maya - Plus Bridesmaid Dress Maya Plus Bridesmaid Dress $140 | ASOS Sizes 0 -24 Buy On ASOS This sparkle-and-tulle bridesmaid dress is available in plus sizes (up to a size 24), as well as maternity and petite versions, so there's definitely an option for basically every body.

Dessy Group - Shimmer Bridesmaid Dress Shimmer Dress $261 | Dessy Group Sizes 00 - 30 Buy On Dessy Group If you're looking for an ultra-glam bridesmaid dress and budget isn't a problem, this sparkly gown, that goes up to size 30, from Dessy Group is a great show-stopper to pick.

Stunning Wonder - Maxi Wrap Dress Stunning Wonder Maxi Wrap Dress $84.99 | ModCloth Sizes XXS - 4X Buy On ModCloth If your bridal squad's all fans of a deep reds or navy silk sets of gowns, this ModCloth number would be an excellent option.

Adrianna Papell - Thea Halter Dress Beaded Halter Dress $179.99 | Adrianna Papell Sizes 00 - 30 Buy On Adrianna Papell A halter dress is always a great option, especially if it's available from size 00 to 30.

Kleinfeld - Short Sleeve Long Bridesmaid Dress Short Sleeve Long Bridesmaid Dress $159 | Kleinfeld Sizes 2 - 24 Buy On Kleinfeld This is the little black dress version of bridesmaid dresses, and it's available from size 0 to 24. Plus, it won't break the bank!

Kennedy Blue - Poppy Dress Poppy Dress $129 | Kennedy Blue Sizes 0 - 24 Buy On Kennedy Blue If the bride is feeling a simple, strapless, and/or preppy vibe for the wedding, this gown would fit in flawlessly. And it's versatile enough to wear to any other formal event.

Etsy - Rosewood Infinity Dress Rosewood Infinity Dress $58.49 | Etsy.com Sizes 00 - 24 Buy On Etsy Ever wondered what exactly those convertible gowns look like? Well, they're popular for a reason, and they're available in a fairly wide variety of sizes and (obviously) styles.