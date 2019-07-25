11 Size Inclusive Bridesmaids Dresses That Cost Less Than $300
Imagine this: You're the only plus size bridesmaid in the wedding party. The bride's not plus size. The other bridesmaids aren't plus size. And what you're wearing to the wedding? Well, that certainly isn't up to you. The best case scenario is that the bride makes a concerted effort to find options that fit everyone in the party. And the worst case scenario is that the bride chooses a brand that doesn't even offer bigger styles. But with more and more bridal brands offering inclusive sizing options within their bridesmaids dress collections, that positive scenario is becoming much more common than the negative one.
That said, finding outfit options for every person in a bridal party should never be a problem. The last thing any bridesmaids wants to worry about on a wedding day is whether or not they'll fit into what they're wearing, especially if their job is to make sure all of the attention is on the bride. Luckily, there are brands that are making wedding days that much more comfortable for every bridesmaids, with styles for all shapes and sizes. But if you're still searching for that perfect dress for everyone in your bridal party, here are 11 bridesmaid dress options that will make your whole squad look fabulous.
Azazie - Kaitlynn Dress
This gorgeous, flowy dress comes in a whopping 66 color options, is only $110, and is available up to size 30. You definitely can't go wrong with this pick.
Birdy Grey - Kae Dress
Birdy Grey offers each of their bridesmaid dresses up to size 3X, and the retailer has hundreds of styles to choose from. The best part? This gown is quite affordable at under $100.
David's Bridal - Flutter Sleeve Dress
This wrap-style bridesmaid dress, that goes up to size 30, looks cute enough for any brunch date or summer party, so odds are you're definitely going to want to wear it after the wedding. It doesn't get much better than that!
Maya - Plus Bridesmaid Dress
This sparkle-and-tulle bridesmaid dress is available in plus sizes (up to a size 24), as well as maternity and petite versions, so there's definitely an option for basically every body.
Dessy Group - Shimmer Bridesmaid Dress
If you're looking for an ultra-glam bridesmaid dress and budget isn't a problem, this sparkly gown, that goes up to size 30, from Dessy Group is a great show-stopper to pick.
Stunning Wonder - Maxi Wrap Dress
If your bridal squad's all fans of a deep reds or navy silk sets of gowns, this ModCloth number would be an excellent option.
Adrianna Papell - Thea Halter Dress
A halter dress is always a great option, especially if it's available from size 00 to 30.
Kleinfeld - Short Sleeve Long Bridesmaid Dress
This is the little black dress version of bridesmaid dresses, and it's available from size 0 to 24. Plus, it won't break the bank!
Kennedy Blue - Poppy Dress
If the bride is feeling a simple, strapless, and/or preppy vibe for the wedding, this gown would fit in flawlessly. And it's versatile enough to wear to any other formal event.
Etsy - Rosewood Infinity Dress
Ever wondered what exactly those convertible gowns look like? Well, they're popular for a reason, and they're available in a fairly wide variety of sizes and (obviously) styles.
BHLDN - Aldena Dress
Yup, Instagram favorite bridal brand BHLDN offers extended sizes in bridesmaid gowns now. And this Adena gown, available up to a size 26, is as modern and chic as it gets.
Whether you're a bride or a bridesmaid, making sure that you have size inclusive options for all of your bridal party is sure to make the day as stress-free as possible — and on your wedding day, what more can you ask for?