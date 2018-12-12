Sometimes you could use the guidance of someone with an actual background in mental health, but you don't really need to get your booty in a therapist's chair. Luckily there are plenty of mental health professionals who have taken their expertise public by offering self-care tools through therapy podcasts. You can get professional-level tips on how to live a more balanced life from actual psychologists and licensed counselors. To get you started on your self-care podcasting journey, these are 11 therapy podcasts you'll want to check out, including the various ways you can tune in to them.

And there's so much to choose from in this lineup. These mental health experts come from a variety of backgrounds, like marriage counselors, psychologists, licensed clinical social workers, psychotherapists, cognitive behavioral therapists, and family therapists. And they're covering topics like ADHD, substance use, depression, anxiety, relationships, trauma, chronic illnesses, and so much more. While these podcasts' insights can be helpful, it's important to note that, they're not a substitute for therapy.

If you haven't listened to a podcast before, don't worry; it's easy. If you have an iPhone, the Apple Podcast app comes pre-installed, says How-to Geek. And Android users just use Google Play Music. But there are also podcast apps you can download, like Stitcher or Overcast, TIME reports. And if you listen to music on Spotify, you might have noticed that podcasts are also available there as well. So plug your headphones in and get ready for some at-home self-care.

1 Therapy Chat Podcast Baltimore Healing Psychology Today compares licensed clinical social worker Laura Reagan's Therapy Chat to the same kind of compassionate experience you get with from famed professor Brene Brown. Episodes address managing chronic illnesses, trauma, self-care techniques, and more. You can listen on Reagan's website or subscribe on iTunes.

3 Therapist Uncensored Therapist Uncensored Therapist Uncensored is hosted by two female psychotherapists based in Austin, Texas. They frequently host nationally recognized expert guests and other medical professionals to discuss issues related to emotions and relationships. You can listen on Apple Podcasts, Android, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

4 Therapy For Black Girls Therapy for Black Girls Podcast Licensed psychologist Dr. Joy Harden Bradford offers a weekly chat about mental health and personal development during her podcast Therapy for Black Girls. Bradford addresses issues like personal boundaries, life after divorce, sexual freedom, and much more. Listen on her website, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, acast, and RadioPublic.

5 The Hardcore Self Help Podcast with Duff the Psych The Hardcore Self-Help Podcast This podcast is hosted by Dr. Robert Duff, psychologist and the author of the best-selling book Hardcore Self Help: F*ck Anxiety. Dr. Duff's podcast is dedicated to answering questions about mental health, anxiety, depression, relationships, and more, without using medical jargon. It's available on Duff's website, Spotify, Player.fm, and iTunes.

7 ADHD reWired Podcast ADHD reWired ADHD reWired is hosted by Eric Tivers, a psychotherapist who specializes in ADHD and has ADHD himself. Tivers shares his own personal experiences with ADHD and brings on listeners, coaches, and other therapists to discuss strategies for managing the condition. Listen on his website, Stitcher, Soundcloud, iTunes, Android, and TuneIn.

8 With That Being Said Podcast With That Being Said Podcast Licensed marriage and family therapists Esther Boykin and Erica Turner make therapy more accessible by giving listeners two therapists' takes on life. With That Being Said is designed to help listeners learn about living happier lives and have healthier relationships. Listen on iTunes and Stitcher.

9 Sober Soul Recovery Podcast Sober Soul Recovery Podcast Licensed mental health clinical counselor Lynn Matti is a substance use disorder, sobriety, and recovery expert and advocate. She's has also sustained long-term sobriety from alcohol and benzodiazepines. During her weekly podcast, Matti offers what she calls "unhyped" education on addiction, sobriety, and recovery. Listen on Player.fm.

10 Affirm Podcast Affirm Podcast Affirm is hosted by Davia Roberts, a licensed professional counselor and wellness blogger. Roberts travels the country educating millennials on mental health and wellness, and her podcast aims to help women of color "affirm their worth, value their mental health, and seek wholeness." Listen on Roberts' website and Player.fm.

11 The Therapy Spot Podcast The Therapy Spot Podcast Beth Rogerson lives in Stockholm, Sweden, but she's licensed in the United States as a marriage and family therapist and a clinical counselor. She uses her monthly podcast to help her listeners live more balanced lives by offering guidance on anxiety, depression, shame, grief, and more. Listen on Player.fm.