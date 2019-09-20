Bustle

11 Tulle Party Pieces To Wear This Winter, Because The Dreamy Fabric Is Everywhere RN

By Lauren Sharkey
Zara, Urban Outfitters, ASOS

Tulle: the dreamiest, floatiest fabric of them all. Once reserved for wedding gowns and ballerinas' tutus, the material has finally entered the everyday world. (You can thank designer Molly Goddard who gifted the world with Villanelle's poofy pink dress.) Although lightweight enough to evoke summer feels, tulle is ideal for festive wintertime occasions. So here's 11 party pieces made from tulle to wear to all your seasonal gatherings.

As Fashionista explains, tulle was originally incredibly expensive. Primarily because it was made from silk. But eventually, cheaper alternatives, such as nylon and polyester, came into play, making tulle accessible to all. Layers upon layers of it were used to create door-wide evening gowns. Even Queen Victoria used the fabric for her wedding gown in 1840.

Tulle has strong links to traditional (some would say outdated) views of femininity, but it is precisely this that makes it so interesting to wear. Pair a frothy tulle dress with a stomping pair of boots, and you've got yourself a combative look. Or combine a tutu-type skirt with a white slogan T-shirt to send your own unique message to the world.

The below party looks could all be described as "pretty", but you can make them your own in a jiffy.

1. The Trousers

Lace & Beads Tiered Tulle Palazzo Trousers
£65
|
ASOS
Is it a skirt? Is it a pair of trousers? It's an illusion and it's ideal for a show-stopping party look. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

2. The Gown

Maya Plus V Neck Maxi Tulle Dress
£85
|
ASOS
Sequins up top, tulle down below. You couldn't ask for more from an affordable evening gown. Available in UK size 18 to 28.

3. The Midi Skirt

Circular Tulle Skirt
£49.99
|
H&M
Float like a ballerina in this apricot-hued skirt. The best part is it works for casual daytimes and formal evening occasions. Available in UK size 6 to 22.

4. The Retro Blouse

Staud Sway Polka Dot Crepe & Tulle Top
£160
£96
|
Matches Fashion
Opt for a vintage look with this balloon-sleeved top — complete with a metallic polka dot print. Available in UK size 6 to 16.

5. The Dancing Dress

Tulle Shell Party Dress
£74.99
|
Curvissa
If you're looking to dance all night, pick this freeing dress silhouette. Available in UK size 6 to 24.

6. The Daytime Dress

Tulle Polka Dress By Lace & Beads
£55
|
Topshop
More polka dots feature in this gorgeous navy midi dress. Available in UK size 8 to 12.

7. The Skater Skirt

Club L Plus Stud Detail Tulle Skater Skirt
£40
£16
|
ASOS
A high-waisted fit makes this knee-length skirt ideal for pairing with a chic bodysuit. Available in UK size 16 to 28.

8. The Wrap Top

Ganni Jasmine Flocked Tulle Wrap Top
£170
£93
|
The Outnet
This pristine white wrap top longs to be worn with a sharp pair of trousers. Available in UK size 6 to 14.

9. The Pleated Dress

Pleated Tulle Dress
£29.99
|
Zara
It's super tempting to stick to black dresses in the festive season, but this pleated green style is calling. Available in UK size 8 to 12.

10. The Crochet Dress

Curve Billie Dress
£75
£55
|
Chi Chi London
A sweet floral crochet meets ballet pink tulle in this flouncy midi dress. Available in UK size 18 to 26.

11. The Designer Dress

House Of Holland Ruched Tulle Mini Dress
£335
£200
|
Urban Outfitters
This striking ruched design conveniently comes with a hefty discount. Available in UK size 6 to 12.