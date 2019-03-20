National Puppy Day falls on March 23 this year, which means your first order of business this spring is to coo over fur babies. Not a bad way to kick off the season, if you ask me. But in case you're not sure exactly how to celebrate the national holiday (that might already low key feel like something you celebrate on the regular), I've put together a list of adorable puppy pictures for National Puppy Day 2019. Because if you do nothing else, you should spend some time scrolling through fuzzy muzzles online because its literally scientifically proven to put you in a better mood. Yes, literally, merely looking at pictures of cute babies make our brains produce more dopamine, don't argue with science, just scroll!

National Puppy Day is a holiday devoted to raising awareness for shelter puppies that need homes, to encourage prospective puppy parents to adopt, instead of shop. Aka, if you're thinking about getting a dog, let this holiday serve as your official reminder that it's your duty as a good person to save not only the life of the dog you adopt, but to save the life of the dog that will then have room to be rescued in its place. Adopting is a double-whammy charity and as a shelter dog mom myself, I can say it's 10/10 experience and I highly recommend. But if you're not in the market for a pup, this holiday will likely be spent looking at pictures of puppies online and sharing them with your friends. So, here are a few pictures that will make your heart melt, your brain produce happy juice and give you some great content to share with your friends who might be in need of a pick-me-up:

Ruff Rider Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Goldendoodle puppy has a pretty sweet ticket to ride.

I Like Big Mutts And I Cannot Lie Dan Kitwood/Getty Images News/Getty Images This handsome little mutt looks so noble and so ready for a day at the office!

Literal Furbaby Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images What in the world is this perfect little fur baby and what is it's Instagram handle?

Smoosh Face Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images "I'm gonna hug you and love you and squeeze you into itty bitty pieces!" - Elmira

I Woof You Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images I mean, what's more precious than this?

Ruff Housing Mike Windle/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Recess is in session.

Yo Quiero Mike Windle/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This is the look of a puppy who just caught sight of a treat.

I'm All Ears Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Can you ear me now?

Furever Friends Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images They're holding paws! They're best furends!

What's The Tea? Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These pups seriously look like they were caught in the middle of a major gossip moment.

Rolls On Rolls On Rolls Gary Gershoff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There's just so much of this dog to love!