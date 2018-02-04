On Sunday, sports fans are tuning in for one of America’s favorite television spectacles: the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl halftime show, and the Super Bowl commercials. In this year's NFL showdown, Super Bowl LII, returning titans the New England Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. In preparation of the event, it's worth taking a trip down memory lane and revisiting some of the best Super Bowl memes of all time.

The Patriots have appeared in nine Super Bowl championships and won five Super Bowls, including Super Bowl LI last year. With five rings, New England quarterback Tom Brady has tied Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl wins of any quarterback in NFL history. Haley, now retired, won his championship rings with the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys. Should the New England Patriots successfully defend their championship title in this year's game, Brady's ring collection will bump up to a record-breaking six.

The Eagles will want to put a stop to that, however, when the team makes its third appearance in Sunday's Super Bowl final. If you're wondering whether the Eagles have ever won a Super Bowl championship, the answer is no. Naturally, the team and their fans are hoping Philly will catch its winning break at Super Bowl LII — and against a familiar foe. Last time Philadelphia Eagles played an NFL championship was Super Bowl XXXIX when they squared off with and lost against the New England Patriots with a close score of 24-21.

Most sports analysts and betting experts predict the Patriots will win the Super Bowl, but the Eagles are definitely capable of an upset win. Meanwhile, remember all the Super Bowls past with some of the funniest Super Bowl memes ever.

1 #Deflategate, Take 1 Brady may have led the New England Patriots to a comeback win last year, but his illustrious career hasn't been without controversy. Allegations rose during the 2014-2015 playoffs that the Patriots deliberately under-inflated their balls for their game against the Indianapolis Colts. (Brady denies any wrongdoing.) As punishment for Deflategate, Brady was suspended for four games, the team was fined $1 million, and the team also lost two draft picks. At last year's Super Bowl LII, the controversy followed him and football fans were happy to mock him for for the scandal.

2 #Deflategate, Take 2 Really, people got creative with the #Deflategate memes.

3 Bruno Mars' Trash Bag Fashion Yup, even fashion is up for comments, not just football plays. One Twitter user noticed the resemblance between Bruno Mars and co and some household items.

4 Beyoncé Slays Super Bowl 50 In a performance that paid homage to Black Lives Matter and the Black Panthers, Beyoncé had everyone rushing to get into formation.

5 Buff Beyoncé Queen Bee previously performed at the halftime show in 2013's Super Bowl XLVII where leaks of Beyonce's unretouched photos had her PR team scrambling to get them taken off the internet. In response, people made memes from the photos.

6 The Yankees Of Football This infographic illustrates who's rooting for the New England Patriots.

7 Bandwagon Fans Come Out The Seattle Seahawks made history when they won their first Super Bowl championship in the 2013 season. Although casual football fans jumped on the Seahawks train, OG fans can say they've stuck with the team through thick and thin.

8 Katy Perry's Halftime Show Giphy Katy Perry's halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX may have reminded viewers of their ... experiments.

9 Left Shark Giphy But most people were too busy falling in love with Katy Perry's Left Shark and his goofy dance moves.

10 The Falcons Blow Their Lead Last year at Super Bowl LI, the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead against the Patriots. The Patriots would end up coming back from behind for the win. The game reminded people of another shocking loss.

11 Steve Harvey It seems TV host and comedian Steve Harvey will never live down his blunder of announcing the wrong winner at the 2015 Miss Universe competition.