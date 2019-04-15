The first seder of Passover 2019 is on Friday Apr. 19, meaning right now is prime to plan your menu. If you're busy polishing the seder plate, there are easy Passover 2019 crock pot recipes that'll take the pressure off you in the kitchen. A crock pot infamously sweeps in to be an extra set of hands when a meal gets demanding. You'll want your crock pot or slow cooker propped up on the countertop to at least help prepare the brisket while you perfect Bubbie's matzah ball soup recipe.

Passover — or Pesach — 2019 begins at sundown on Apr. 19 and ends Saturday Apr. 27. As My Jewish Learning explained, "It commemorates the Israelites’ Exodus from Egypt, and their transition from slavery to freedom." The first two nights of Passover are when seder dinner is held, complete with the telling of the Exodus story. If you're a '90s kid, you might be familiar with the story thanks to the Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats' memorable illustration of the holiday.

Challah bread isn't the centerpiece of the seder table. Leavened foods are noticeably absent from the meal. Passover is for matzah because, as Chabad.org explained, "This was the food the Jews were fed as slaves in Egypt." And also because "the Jews planned on baking bread, not matzah, to take out of Egypt. It was only because of the rush to leave that their dough did not have time rise." In it's place are meat, soup, pot roasts and quinoa which can all be easily cooked in your crock pot.

Savory Slow Cooker Brisket Tori Avey Tori Avey gives her oven and stove top a break when they're in overdrive and turns to the crock pot to take care of the Passover brisket.

Tzimmes What Jew Wanna Eat These Crock Pot Tzimmes by What Jew Wanna Eat are easy to throw together in the crock pot. The most work you'll do over them is preparing the vegetables.

Slow Cooker Moroccan Meatballs What Jew Wanna Eat In case you want a detour from matzah ball soup and brisket, What Jew Wanna Eat presents Moroccan Meatballs that pack the spice and the ~matzah meal~.

Vegetarian Matzo Ball Soup Tori Avey Matzah or Matzo Ball Soup is an essential. Everyday of the year but especially at the seder. Tori Avey's Vegetarian Matzo Ball Soup ensures that mostly everyone with a dietary restriction will get a spoonful of this magic.

Slow Cooker Brisket and Onions Faith Durand/The Kitchn There are about 100 ways to prepare your Passover brisket. But this way, with onions that caramelize, guarantees memorable flavor that'll have you craving it way past Passover.

Cheesy Scalloped Potatoes Damn Delicious You can eat dairy products like cheese on Passover. Just not mixed with meat. And you should make sure that the cheese you're purchasing is certified kosher for Passover so that you know they're absent of additives like corn syrup. At an Ashkenazi Seder, kitniyot dishes will be absent and so that means no corn along with a list of restrictions per Tori Avey! Luckily, this cheesy potato dish by Damn Delicious appears to make the cut!

Slow Cooker Whole Chicken Foodie Crush Chicken is kosher for Passover, should it come with the proper certifications. Once you're equipped with your whole chicken, look no further than Foodie Crush's Slow Cooker Whole Chicken to get ready for seder.

Slow Cooker Poached Salmon with Lemons & Fresh Herbs Emma Christensen/The Kitchn Need something other than chicken and brisket on the table? Fishes with scales are also considered kosher for Passover. Lay this "poached" style slow cooker salmon from The Kitchn on the table and be greeted with a lot of "oohs" and "aahs."

Slow Cooker Tomato, Kale and Quinoa Soup Damn Delicious If you're keeping kosher without kitniyot items on Passover, don't add the beans into this soup. Otherwise, this quinoa slow cooker soup by Damn Delicious looks good to set and forget until dinner time!

Slow Cooker Sweet Potatoes Fo Reals Life You might have the matzah ball soup and the brisket and the chicken all set. But what about the vegetable side dishes? The slow cooker can easily take that task off your hands. Fo Reals Life explains how to make sweet potatoes in the slower cooker and it's so easy, you'll never not pull the slow cooker out when you have sweet potatoes in the house.

Slow Cooker Brisket with Chipotle Cranberry Sauce Tori Avey I wasn't kidding when I mentioned there are about 100 ways to prepare your Passover brisket. Tori Avey once again enlightens the home cook with a flavor combination that will wow. All you have to do is rub it in spices, let it marinate and then let it cook for six hours. That's. It.