12 Electronics On Sale at Walmart.com That Make Amazing Holiday Gifts

By Kate Marin
If you find yourself in the same situation year after year — giftless and stressed come December 1st — let this be a reminder that the holidays are on their way. The sooner you start shopping (or at least thinking about what you want to buy everyone on your list), the better, and the more likely you are to get your holiday gifting done for less.

With the holidays less than two months out, shopping season has officially begun, and there's no better place to start your search than Walmart.com. From Apple AirPods to a breadmaker that's ready to take on all your gluten-free experiments, we're sharing the best discounted electronics from Walmart.com that make amazing holiday gifts, below.

Apple Products For Less

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model)
$144
|
Walmart
A life-changing accessory truly anyone can appreciate, a pair of AirPods is an easy-yet-thoughtful holiday gift.
Total Wireless Apple iPhone 6s 32GB Prepaid Smartphone, Space Gray
$149.99
|
Walmart
Apple's iPhone 6s is on sale for just $149, and although it's an older model, it's an affordable way to upgrade yourself or someone on your to-gift list.
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular - 44mm - Sport Loop - Aluminum Case
$429
|
Walmart
$100 off, there's no better time to purchase an Apple watch for your most active friend.

Home Electronics

Shark ION RV700 Robot Vacuum with Easy Scheduling Remote
$199
|
Walmart
For your busiest friend, this robotic vacuum will keep her home dust-free even when there's no time to clean.
Sceptre 50" Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) LED TV (U515CV-U)
$199.99
|
Walmart
If you're on the market for a new TV, now's a great time to buy. This 50", ultra-thin option is half-off.
Google Home Mini - Chalk
$39
|
Walmart
A hands-free way to check the weather and turn on your favorite playlist, Google Home is a perfect gift for the parent with nothing on their holiday wishlist.
Acer Aspire 1, 15.6" HD, Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB DDR4, 64GB eMMC, Windows 10 in S mode, A115-31-C23T
$149
|
Walmart
At $149, buying a new laptop has never been so affordable.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 - Smokey White
$49.99
|
Walmart
Perfect for that niece you don't know what to buy or a cousin getting married next year, this classic Instax camera is fun to use and totally practical.

For The Kitchen

Hamilton Beach HomeBaker 2 Pound Automatic Breadmaker with Gluten Free Setting | Model# 29881
$41.99
|
Walmart
For your cooking-obsessed friend, this bread maker (with a built-in gluten-free setting)is a creative gift they probably wouldn't buy for themself.
Ninja Foodi 8-Quart XL TenderCrisp Pressure Cooker, Black
$189
|
Walmart
This extra-large pressure cooker makes a perfect gift for new moms and college students alike.
KitchenAid Classic Series Tilt-Head 4.5 Quart Onyx Black Stand Mixer
$199.99
|
Walmart
This affordable stand-up mixer isn't just for avid bakers. With 10 optional attachments, this machine does it all, from grinding meat to making fresh pasta.
Farberware 3.2-Quart Digital Oil-Less Fryer, White
$39
|
Walmart
Another time-saving product, this air fryer has near-perfect reviews and is dishwasher safe.

