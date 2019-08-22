Bustle

12 End-Of-Season Style Deals On Walmart.com To Close Out Summer On A High Note

By Audrey Williams
Tamara Bellis/Unsplash

If summer is your season, there's a chance that the time around mid-to-late August puts you in a funk. Just thinking about all the poolside hangs and rooftop parties going away is enough to make anyone wish for a summer restart. But, before you lament the end of summer, consider this: end-of-season summer sales.

With a few magical weeks of summer left, it's the perfect time to shop end-of-summer style deals to wear before fall makes arrives. Right now, the summer clearance sale on Walmart.com is major and will prep you for a summer send-off in style. From swimsuits under $10 to summer shoes you can shop now and wear later, there's no shortage of style deals.

To see all of our end-of-summer style picks on sale at Walmart.com, read on.

The Little White Dress

No Comment Juniors' Surplus Neon Dress
$13
$7
|
Walmart
Nothing celebrates the last days of summer quite like a classic little white dress. This form-fitting style is an easy option for a last-minute night out or even a day date with the girls.

Show A Little Leg With Scalloped Shorts

Lifestyle Attitudes Women's Scallop Millennium Shorts
$16
$10
|
Walmart
Make the most of shorts season before you bundle up for fall! These cute scalloped shorts are just $10, and they can be paired with a simple tee or your favorite tank.

Step Out In Summer's Favorite Shoe

Melrose Ave Women's No Rush Vegan Platform Slide
$36
$25
|
Walmart
Wedges are the quintessential shoe of summer. Scoop these up on sale to wear now or next summer — they'll never go out of style.

A Super Cute Swimsuit For Under $10

Time and Tru Women's Ikat Stripe V-neck One-piece Swimsuit
$17
$9
|
Walmart
If you're hoping to take one last dip before summer's end, this cute swimsuit is a must. It's good to keep on hand for any last-minute vacations, too.

A Versatile Maxi Dress For Late Summer — And Early Fall!

Eye Candy Juniors' Plus Size Maxi Dress
$15
$13
|
Walmart
Maxi dresses are the uniform of summer, but as an added bonus, this one makes an easy fall transition item when paired with a denim jacket or knit cardigan.

Versatile Denim Shorts For The End Of Summer

Wallflower Juniors' High Rise Midi Denim Shorts
$35
$12
|
Walmart
If you haven't found your favorite pair of summer-ready denim shorts yet, may we suggest this option? The high-rise cut and faded wash are major trends, and they're more than half-off right now.

A Cover-Up For Easy Summer Layering

Love Sadie Women's Floral Duster Kimono
$18
$11
|
Walmart
Dusters like this one are easy to wear over a swimsuit by the pool or lounging on the beach before you bid summer adieu. For only $11, it's a great deal.

Slip Into These Strappy Slides

Melrose Ave Women's The Run Around Vegan Sandal
$28
$23
|
Walmart
Slides are one of the easiest sandals to wear during summer, and these are the perfect pair to take your final summer strolls in.

Try On Summer's Trending Print

Love Sadie Women's Sleeveless Shift Dress
$19
$12
|
Walmart
Snake print has been the major trend of summer, and if you haven't gotten your chance to try it, here's your opportunity. This classic shift dress is only $12 and worth every cent.

This Beachy Carryall Is Under $20

Eliza May Rose Large Toile Basket Tote
$35
$17
|
Walmart
Whether you plan on heading to the beach before summer is over or not, snag this tote for under $20 — it's a trendy carryall that perks up any look.

A Bodysuit For Easy Summer Looks

No Boundaries Juniors' Rib Knit Henley Cami Bodysuit
$8
$6
|
Walmart
Cami bodysuits like this one are the easiest for summer layering. Plus, for only $6, you can stock up on all your favorite colors.

This High-Low Skirt Is One Of Our Faves

Cherokee Women's Button Front Hi-Low Skirt
$17
$14
|
Walmart
What's not to love about this skirt? With a trendy asymmetrical hem, cute candy stripes, and button front detail, it's a total must-have.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.