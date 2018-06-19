If you live far away from the U.S.-Mexico border, one of the fastest ways to combat Trump's family separation policy is to donate to immigrant advocacy organizations. If Trump continues to tout the zero-tolerance policy, which separates parents from their children at the border, it's possible that thousands more immigrants will continue to be affected by the policy until the midterms actually arrive. But by supporting organizations that directly combat the policy, you could be helping migrant families stay together.

According to CNN, over 2,000 children have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border, between April 19 and May 31 of 2018. This number is the direct result of a policy implemented at the end of April that required immigrants be charged with federal crimes, instead of referring families directly to immigration courts, as previous administrations have allowed.

Trump's family separation policy has inspired outrage from people of all political backgrounds, according to The Washington Post, which notes that support for the policy has increasingly waned among Republicans as the 2018 midterms get closer. If you feel overwhelmed or frustrated by the severity of the situation, you can consider donating to one of the many organizations that are working to support and represent immigrant families affected by the family separation policy.

Here are 12 organizations to consider donating to if you're against the Trump administration's policy:

Neta Mario Tama/Getty Images News/Getty Images Neta is a multimedia platform that creates "engaging and culturally relevant content" that amplifies the voices and experiences of border residents, with a goal of increasing awareness of what it's really like to live on the border in the Rio Grande region. According to its donations page, Neta is one of the fastest growing "Latinx-run progressive media platforms" in Texas and the United States, and you can help its mission here.

Texas Civil Rights Project John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Texas Civil Rights Project is a group of Texas-based lawyers working to advance the civil rights of the state's most vulnerable populations. In addition to aiding border-related cases, they also have projects focused on criminal justice reform, voting rights, and racial and economic justice. You can donate for their project here.

RAICES Bond Fund Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Refugee and Immigrant Center For Education and Legal Services (RAICES) is a nonprofit that provides free or low-cost legal aid to immigrant children, families, and refugees in the central and south Texas area. It's also reportedly the largest immigration-related non-profit in the state. You can donate to its family reunification bond here.

ACLU Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) works to defend the civil liberties and rights of American citizens across the board, including the rights of immigrants who seek asylum from other countries. You can set up a monthly donation or make a one-time donation for its cause.

Young Center For Immigrant Children's Rights John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Young Center For Immigrant Children's Rights works to support and champion the rights of unaccompanied immigrant children. It works on a three step program that prioritizes serving the children as soon as they enter the country, advocating for their rights, and standing for the creation of a more comprehensive immigration system which protects children's rights. You can donate to its mission here.

Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center David McNew/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center is a "homegrown non-profit" which works to serve the legal needs of low-income immigrants who otherwise could not afford legal aid. Las Americas has reportedly provided legal care to over 12,000 low-income immigrant residents in the El Paso area, but is quick to note that these clients are coming from all over the world, because El Paso is one of the highest ports of entry for the entire United States. You can donate to its mission here.

Detained Migrant Solidarity Committee John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Detained Migrant Solidarity Committee is a group of activists who work to display a visible and metaphorical presence of solidarity with the immigrants who are detained and out of view from the public. According to the site, it works to "raise awareness of abuses" and also stay in contact with detained immigrants and their families to better support their needs.

Act Blue Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Act Blue is a social fundraising tool that has created a one-stop option for donating to 12 important organizations, including Innovation Law Lab, Human Rights First, The Florence Project, The Young Center and more. If you use its donation option, your contribution will be split evenly between all of the organizations, which is a great option if you're not totally sure about which organization you think is best suited to you.

The Florence Project Mark Wilson/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Florence Project is a non-profit that provides legal aid to immigrants who are detained or in immigration custody in Arizona. Its vision is to ensure that all immigrants facing removal from the country receive fair access to representation under the law, and are treated fairly and humanely. You can donate to the project here.

KIND Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images Kids In Need Of Defense (KIND) works to protect immigrant children to ensure that no child appears in court alone, and to advance the laws around children's rights in the United States. According to its website, the organization has served over 16,000 children thus far, and has also trained over 25,000 attorneys in the related legal field. You can donate to its mission here.

Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project John Moore/Getty Images News/Getty Images The Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project (ASAP) works to prevent unlawful deportations by connecting refugees or refugee families with legal aid. ASAP provides "rapid representation at a distance," and reports that it has represented refugees in 25 different states. You can donate to its mission here.