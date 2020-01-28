Whether you're hosting a Super Bowl party, awards show viewing party, or just trying to think of a delicious way to lure all of your friends over for dinner, you're going to want to have a collection of Instant Pot recipes to feed a group in your arsenal. If you're not familiar with the instant pot, it's essentially a magical device that turns ingredients into meals with minimal intervention.

The affordable appliance can be programmed to pressure cook, steam, bake, slow cook, or sauté ingredients and keep them warm, without requiring much participation on your end. It's the realest example of set it and forget it. You can set your Instant Pot to the temperature and time needed, and then go focus on more pressing issues, like pushing all of the clutter on your coffee table into a drawer, or kicking all of your dirty laundry under your bed and lighting inviting candles around the house to give it the appearance of being really clean and hospitable.

Below, you'll find a list of recipes that will feed a big group, or that can easily be doubled or tripled to accommodate your guest list. Note that if you have multiple instant pot dishes to cook, you can refrigerate the batches and then warm them up as you're ready to serve them in the instant pot.

1. Pumpkin Chili

This chili from A Cozy Kitchen only takes about 30 minutes to come together. It's savory, but the pumpkin puree makes it sweeter than traditional chili, and also makes it very filling. Note that this recipe is not vegan or vegetarian, but can be tweaked to accommodate dietary restrictions. You can find the complete recipe here.

2. Vegan Chili

If you're vegan but craving a chili that has a hearty taste and some of the garnishes that a non-vegan chili might have, you're going to swoon for this recipe from A Cozy Kitchen. It's entirely free of animal products, swapping meat for beans and quinoa and sour cream and cheese for dairy-free alternatives. You can find the complete recipe here.

3. Shrimp Pasta With Vodka Sauce

Shrimp pasta would typically call for multiple pots and pans and clean up in between steps. But A Spicy Perspective's recipe leaves you with only one pot to wash. Cook the sauce, add the pasta, then add the raw shrimp and let it all heat together in about 10 minutes. You can find the complete recipe here.

4. Chinese Sesame Chicken

Thanks to A Spicy Perspective's 20-minute recipe, you can make a giant batch of your favorite Chinese food menu item from the comfort of your home — and all in one pot, with rice. You can find the complete recipe here.

5. Beer Braised Pot Roast

While this recipe from Table for Two is super easy to put together (it's literally just throwing together of a list of ingredients) it will take a few hours to soften and deepen in flavor, so you'll want to set this in your slow cooker early in the day to ensure it's ready for your company. You can find the complete recipe here.

6. Hamburger Mac & Cheese

If you grew up on Hamburger Helper, you're going to love the adult version with this recipe from Damn Delicious. It only takes about 40 minutes from preparing it to getting it ready to serve and you can customize with spices and cheeses to fit your crowd. If you have any diners who don't eat meat, you can swap out the hamburger meat for Beyond Burger meat or grounds. You can find the complete recipe here.

7. Creamy Mushroom and Chicken Wild Rice Stew

This hearty recipe from Table for Two is great for groups because it's jam-packed with ingredients and flavors, making it a filling main course that stands well on its own. With rice, mushrooms, chicken, veggies and stock, its a well-rounded meal in one pot. You can find the complete recipe here.

8. Loaded Black Bean Dip

To achieve this rich and creamy texture of Naturally Ella's black bean dip, you'll need to let these ingredients cook for about eight hours. If you make a giant batch first thing in the morning, or the night before, you'll be good to go with an excellent appetizer for large groups that can also be used as a side dish for a more formal dinner. You can find the complete recipe here.

9. Baby Back Ribs

This Foodie Crush baby back ribs recipe is incredibly easy to follow and is going to impress your dinner guests because the end result looks incredibly impressive. The ribs only take about four hours to cook, but they should be marinated for many hours prior. A simple way to make this already easy dish easier is to marinate your ribs the night before your event, and cook them just before you're ready to serve them to cut down on the waiting time. You can find the complete recipe here.

10. Chicken Alfredo Fettuccini

This recipe from Foodie Crush is great because it gives you lots of options to customize your pasta. You can make make it with or without chicken, or you can add bacon, sausage, onions, anything. Either way, it's still going to be a 30-minute, straightforward recipe that only uses one pot. You can find the complete recipe here.

11. Herb Turkey Breast

If you've always been too overwhelmed to cook turkey because it seems too complicated, this Instant Pot recipe is going to change your relationship with it for good. You may even volunteer to host Thanksgiving this year. You can find the complete recipe here.

12. Pasta Bolognese

This Instant Pot bolognese recipe from Damn Delicious takes about an hour to reach its prime, but the ability to cook the entire dish in one pot will make it well worth the wait. You can find the complete recipe here.

If you follow your recipe closely, and plan ahead if it requires the slow cook function, you can sync up your cooking with your party plans perfectly. Not to mention, your guests will be drooling when they walk through the door and the aroma of a carefully roasted meal is wafting through the air.