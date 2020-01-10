12 Meal Prep Essentials To Make This Year Your Healthiest Yet

If eating healthier is on your list of priorities for the new year, cooking more meals at home is the inevitable first step. It takes a bit more thought and planning than eating out, but it's the easiest way to guarantee you're getting the foods you need (and it will save you money along the way). All it takes is a few ingredients, a little patience, and the right food prep supplies to make eating more consciously a habit in 2020.

From collapsible bento boxes and airtight thermoses to portable silverware sets and metal straws, having the right meal prep tools can help you stretch one meal into a few. Ahead, we're sharing our favorite meal prep supplies — and you can find them all on Walmart.com.

This 3-Compartment Bento Box Is Perfect If You Love Sides

These Reusable Ziplock Bags Make Snacking Sustainable

This Two-Tone Bento Box Is Functional And Stylish

This 16-Ounce Thermos Is Perfect For Soup On A Cold Day

This 24-Piece Glass Storage Set Is Great For Cooking A Week's Worth Of Food At Once

This Portable Utensil Case Eliminates The Need For Single-Use Plastics

This Insulated Water Bottle Lets You Know Exactly How Hot Your Drink Is

This Lunch Kit Collapses To Save Space Once You've Eaten

This Adorable Pink Thermos Is Vacuum Sealed To Keep Food Warm Until Lunch

This Portable Straw Set Deserves A Home In Your Purse

This Glass Lunch Container Is Divided In Two To Keep Your Salad Safe From Your Pasta

Keep Your Lunch Cool With This Insulated Bag

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.