If you're in need of a gift for a friend or family member for Christmas, Hanukkah, their birthday, a wedding shower, or pretty much anything else, it could help to start by narrowing things down to one of their interests. And if they're interested in new royal family member Meghan Markle, one of the gifts below will likely speak to your BFF/significant other/cousin/next door neighbor/whoever.

As all Markle fans know, before things got serious with Prince Harry, the now Duchess of Sussex had a lifestyle blog called The Tig. On her blog (parts of which are still available via the Wayback Machine), Markle shared recipes, beauty suggestions, book recommendations, shopping guides, and just about everything else you might expect from a lifestyle blog. Because of this, there's a lot of pre-Duchess information out there about Markle's personal tastes. Add that to the fact that she's much more a tastemaker now and the fact that she was previously an actor who gave interviews about herself, and there's a lot to read about what Markle likes and what someone who likes her might want as a gift.

From her style and beauty choices to her taste in food and drink to projects she's been involved with, here are 12 things Meghan Markle herself would probably suggest you give as gifts.

A Cookbook That's Close To Her Heart

'Together: Our Community Cookbook' $12.72 Barnes & Noble This cookbook was written by the members of the Hubb Community Kitchen after the Grenfell Tower fire. Markle wrote the foreword and threw the launch party for the book. Proceeds benefit the kitchen and its members, so this is a gift for a great cause.

Her Favorite Flats

Black Solid Flat $145 Rothy's Markle has worn these flats on numerous occasions and while they are pricey, the good thing is that they're eco-friendly — the uppers are made entirely from recycled plastic bottles.

Her Nude Lipstick

A Fancy Candle

Champagne Pop Candle $42 Jonathan Adler Markle's blog had a "Shop" section in which she included some of her favorite things of the moment. This candle is one of them. According to the Jonathan Adler site this one feels like, "New Year's Eve, silk-satin sheets, a million bucks." Impressive!

Cute Notebooks

Glitter Journal Set $18 Kate Spade Also in the "Shop" section, she listed a gold notebook by Kate Spade. While that exact one is no longer available, these ones are very similar.

Blush

Her Stylish Sneakers

Veja V10 Leather $150 Reformation And for the second pair of sustainable shoes on the list, Markle has worn a pair of Veja sneakers, including on her recent tour of Oceania with Prince Harry.

Red Wine

A "Badass" Book

'The Tao of Pooh' $14.18 Barnes & Noble The Duchess once suggested this book on her blog in a post called "Badass Reading List". 'The Tao of Pooh' might not scream "badass", but Markle said to her the word means someone who is brave, selfless, and "striving to be the best version of themselves."

This All-Purpose Balm

One Of Her Favorite Perfumes

Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne $68 Sephora In a blog post about Valentine's Day gift ideas, Markle said that this is one of her favorite scents to wear. "It’s fresh and light and lingers in that ladylike way," she wrote in 2015. "Prepare for compliments galore."

A Tan Tote

Faux-Leather Tote $39.99 Old Navy Markle carried a tote very similar to this during her first public appearance with Harry. This one from Old Navy is a less expensive version.

Whether the person you're shopping for is a Markle fan or not, there are plenty of great options inspired by the Duchess. And there's surely more to come in the future as she keeps on making headlines with pretty much everything she does.