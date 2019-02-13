When you're in a new relationship, everything is sunny and sparkly and you're so in lust that you're OK with not knowing exactly what the future holds. You're filled with optimism because you and your new bae are social media official and hopeful. But if your new relationship is butting up against Valentine's Day, the biggest love holiday of the year, things might get a little awkward. To commiserate with the internet, you'll want to check out some Valentine's Day memes about being in a new relationship, because you're not alone in what you're going through. Things were fine and dandy, and suddenly you're forced to look at your budding relationship objectively and decide what it is ... awkward!

Maybe Valentine's Day propels you into something more serious, or maybe it slows things down, or maybe it unearths parts of the new relationship that you hadn't looked at yet. Whatever effect Valentine's Day has on your new relationship, I think we can all relate to the pressure that the holiday instils on new love. Couples should have a few solid months together before they're forced to declare their affection for each other online or do something overly romantic — by hey, you can't control the calendar. For your enjoyment, here are a few on-point memes that depict the delightful struggle of a new relationship and all that it entails.

Ah, Welcome Back That nagging feeling that every relationship is another opportunity to get hurt. Don't worry, they don't all hurt.

Comparison Is The Thief Of Joy When you get into a new relationship, suddenly you become overly aware of everyone else and start sizing yourself up. Don't bother, you're unique and that's a fact.

The Clingy Stage When your love is still fresh and sometimes you just can't let go. Aka, this is a real photo of my boyfriend telling me he has to go to the bathroom and my reaction.

Early Relationship Scaries Listen, no one's ghosting anyone. Just both of you relax.

It's Pretty Serious If you're sending memes already things are pretty serious. Don't be nervous about Vday, you got this. Just send them this meme, duh!

You Should Know This About Me When you're faithful AF but also hungry AF.

The Sweater Stage Ah, new love. When you're both so excited about each other you're still excited to find each other's clothes laying around. This phase ends, so enjoy it while you can.

"Sorry, Bad Signal" Interesting how you hold onto a call with your new partner even when every other word is cut out.

I'm Humble, I Promise

Nothing To See Here TFW you realize that your baggage is showing.

Don't Be That Person It's easy to get wrapped up in a new relationship, no one will blame you for wanting to spend your free time with your new partner, Just make sure you leave a little time for your friends too.