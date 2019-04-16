When your chocolate stock is low, a Trader Joe's run is a must. Why? Because it's only April, and the list of all the new dessert items that have dropped at TJ's in 2019 is as extensive as a CVS receipt. You're more than likely to gather something more intricate and satisfying than just another dark chocolate bar. A heads up before you head out: All these new delectable treats will require a full cart to load up on your next dessert haul so skip the basket.

Trader Joe's is constantly upping its game, delivering new snacks and products monthly. And this is what I most cherish about the grocer. TJ's is consistent with delivering new products. Each new dessert discovery feels like a present, and that keeps us coming back for more. TJ's has ~treated~ us this year. In 2019 alone, already, our beloved grocer has dropped 12 new dessert items that are all, respectively, drool worthy concoctions.

Tonight, why not cap that dinner of the outrageously delicious Thai Vegetable Gyoza with a slice of the soon-to-be-a-classic Cinnamon Croissant Loaf? The availability of flavors packed into TJ's can easily take you from breakfast to dessert, hitting all the spots throughout the day. The lines at Trader Joe's snake around the aisles for a reason (ahem, all the treats) and it is always — and I can not stress this enough — worth it to stand, or shop, in line. Your new favorite desserts are waiting for you.

1. Milk & Dark Chocolate Butterscotch Bits Bar Trader Joe's Not much is better than butterscotch. Especially when it's in cahoots with both milk and dark chocolate. Trader Joe's is bringing us this heaven wrapped in foil and it is ~everything~. The Milk & Dark Chocolate Butterscotch Bits Bar is very new, only becoming a ~thing~ on Apr. 15. It retails for $1.79 and is currently waiting for you to pick it up at your local Trader Joe's.

2. Fudgy Chocolate Quinoa Loaf & Cake Mix Trader Joe's Trader Joe's is asking us to get down with quinoa flour and we are obliging. The grocery haven just introduced the new cake mix on Apr. 10 which comes complete with a fudge sauce. Find the cake mix, which will produce a beautiful dessert that can serve 12-16 people in loaf or cake form, in the bakery section. A box of the Fudgy Chocolate Quinoa Loaf & Cake Mix retails for $3.49.

3. Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups Trader Joe's Chocolate isn't exclusive to peanut butter, thank you very much. Trader Joe's is aware of this and they're giving almond butter a shot at center stage — or at least center of the chocolate cup. The Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups are available in an eight-ounce tub and retail for $3.99.

4. Milk Chocolate Caramel Crunch Medallions Trader Joe's Okay, Trader Joe's, I see you. Milk Chocolate Caramel Crunch Medallions were introduced to the hazelnut, Belgium chocolate, caramel loving crowd in the beginning of April 2019. And we are ~showing up~ for this latest dessert. Each seven-ounce box is packed with a tray of 18 coin size treats and retails for $2.99.

5. Candy Coated Chocolate Peanuts Trader Joe's As if the chocolate and peanut combo couldn't be beat, Trader Joe's went ahead and embraced the two in a sweet, crunchy candy coating. The latest confection to join the Trader Joe's family is the Candy Coated Chocolate Peanuts. Their colorful array is not brought to you by Red-5, but instead a source of vegetables and herbs. Trader Joe's recommends adding these to your movie viewing snack line up. Grab them on your next grocery trip for .99 cents per 2.5-ounce pouch!

6. Ruby Cacao Wafers Trader Joe's Everybody loves a rose-hued dessert. According to Trader Joe's, "The flavor has a fruity, berry-like quality, with subtle, tangy notes—all delivered in a smooth, creamy texture." The wafers hit shelves just in time for Valentine's Day, and if you're lucky, your local Trader Joe's may still have some in stock.

7. Joe-Joe’s Slims Trader Joe's We all know and love and devour Joe-Joe's cookies. And in January we were introduced to a new way to Joe-Joe. The creme cookies got crispier. The thinner version of the chocolate and vanilla creme cookie is a lighter bite that also dips perfectly in any glass of milk. You'll find Joe-Joe's Slims alongside your beloved Joe-Joe's in the cookie aisle. They retail for $1.79 per package.

8. Chocolate Covered Wafer Cookie Trader Joe's Chocolate and wafers don't nearly get the amount of attention this pairing deserves. A crisp, airy cookie delivers a satisfying crunch and melts in your mouth alongside a coating of chocolate. Trader Joe's knows what's up and that's why they introduced their Chocolate Covered Wafer Cookies in January. A bar retails for only 79 cents.

9. Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups Trader Joe's In January, Trader Joe's debuted the Dark Chocolate Sunflower Seed Butter Cups. And everyone with a peanut butter allergy everywhere got to taste the delight that is a seed butter enveloped in a chocolate embrace. You'll find each kosher package at your local Trader Joe's register for 99 cents each!

10. Chocolate Chip Pain Au Lait Trader Joe's Dessert isn't strictly for after dinner. You can get down with the decadence any time of day. And that couldn't be more possible with Trader Joe's Chocolate Chip Pain Au Lait. Eight rolls retail for $2.99, giving you eight chances to indulge in this brioche-like bread.

11. Cinnamon Croissant Loaf Trader Joe's There are few bakery items I "literally-can't-even" with but croissants transformed into an entire loaf makes the cut. Trader Joe's Cinnamon Croissant Loaf retails for $5.99 which is apparently the price on bliss. Enjoy slices of toast or ~French Toast~ anytime of day.