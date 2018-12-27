If you've decided to play host this New Year's Eve and are now freaking out because you bit off more than you could chew in the kitchen, fret not. There are so many New Year's Eve recipes you can make in an instant pot and instantly reduce the amount of work and stress you need to put into your hosting duties — plus, it uses less energy, so it's more efficient than other cooking techniques. Cooking for a lot of people can be both physically trying and mentally complicated. Trying to figure out what the heck to cook, and then the right math to ensure everyone's fed, and then trying to make sure that everything is ready in time is a lot to juggle. But it's not too much, so long as you rely on an instant pot to do the work for you, quickly.

It's not too good to be true, instant pots allow you to toss a bunch of different ingredients together into a pot and let them cook on their own. You can leave them to cook while you're at work and you can keep them in there warming until your guests are ready to eat. It's literally the best and fastest invention for dinner parties. So, if you've had one forever but never had a reason to plug it in, or just got one for Christmas, now is your chance to put it to good use. Here I've put together a list of instant pot recipes that are perfect for entertaining on New Year's Eve, and then of course heating up all the leftovers on New Year's Day.

Chipotle Black Bean Chili This recipe by Naturally Ella is perfect for an appetizer, or a main dish. Chili is so easy to make, and it's filling enough to serve as an entree, but casual enough to serve as a side.

Cocktail Meatballs This recipe by A Spicy Perspective for cocktail meatballs is one of my favorites. It's such a simple appetizer that's so easy to serve, you can literally stick these babies on toothpicks and pass them around — no utensils necessary.

Creamy Broccoli Mac and Cheese This recipe from Damn Delicious is one of the most efficient ways to make mac and cheese. It's fast, it's delicious, and if you want to hold off and save this dish for a midnight snack, you can totally make it while your guests are there, and they'll be glad for the dinner reprise.

Risotto Risotto is a warm and hearty dish that you can customize to your guests dietary needs and likes, easily. You can make this ahead of time and heat it up before your guests arrive, add a few fresh herbs to dress it and it's ready to be served. Check out this recipe from The Kitchn.

Chicken Tagine If you're feeling confident in the kitchen, you might want to try out this seasonal chicken dish. It's salty, it's sweet, and it's an easy-to-serve stew that your guests will be really impressed with. Check out this recipe from Big Girls, Small Kitchen and wow your friends with this super adult dish.

Lasagna Soup It's a pasta dish, it's a soup, and it's really easy to make. Just toss the ingredients from this A Farm Girl's Dabble's recipe into your Instant Pot and wait. Add fresh cheese on top when you're ready to serve and herbs and salt to taste.

Fast Beef Stew If you don't have a lot of time to feed a lot of people, this 45 minute beef stew recipe from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs is going to be your savior. And let's be honest, your guest's too.

Spicy Pineapple Chicken Tacos If your dinner guests are down to plate their own tacos, this is the perfect meal to prepare before the arrive. This sweet and tender chicken will make the perfect taco filling and a fun activity. Check out the recipe on Half Baked Harvest.

Classic Spaghetti If you thought spaghetti was easy to make on a stove, you're going to be shook when you realize how easy it is to make in an Instant Pot. If you're making pasta for a big group, there's no better way to do it. Check out the simple recipe on Mel's Kitchen Cafe.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes What's a dinner party without mashed potatoes? This recipe from I Am A Food Blog requires so little effort and yields such a tasty dish.

Root Beer Pulled Pork Are you drooling? Same. Serve this pulled pork however you want, in a slider, in an empty potato skin, on crackers, in soup, your guests are going to love it. Check out the sweet recipe on the Healthful Pursuit.