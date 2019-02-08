12 Of The Best-Selling Fragrances and Fragrance Sets You Can Find at Walmart.com
Fragrances are undoubtedly one of life's best indulgences. There's something so subtly empowering about smelling really good and knowing it (and being the only person who knows exactly what that fragrance is). Finding the best perfume can be a long journey, no matter what your taste may be — but what better way to start than by exploring a few best-selling fragrances from around the world.
Whether you prefer the floral notes of roses, jasmine, and ylang-ylang, or the richer, more earthy scents of musk, balsams, and amber, there are so many options that the process of finding your signature scent can feel a bit overwhelming. It doesn't have to be, though.
Believe it or not, Walmart.com has an amazing selection of prestige, best-selling perfumes and perfume gift sets that will give you the most bang for your buck. From fragrances that have withstood the test of time to those our vanity is simply incomplete without, Walmart.com is our go-to source for all fragrance needs (plus, you can get free 2-day shipping with any order of $25 or more). Explore a few of our favorite best-selling fragrances below.
For Sweet Florals, Try Flowerbomb
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum Spray for Women 3.4 oz
This best-selling fragrance blends floral notes with those of tea for a scent that's sweet and utterly inviting.
For Romantic and Light, Choose Love Story
Chloe Love Story for Women Eau de Parfum Spray, 1.7 fl oz
A unique and romantic fragrance, this scent celebrates femininity by balancing light floral notes (neroli, orange blossom and stephanotis) with more earthy underlying base notes.
For The Day Dreamer, Try Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Eau De Toilette, 3.3 Oz
This fragrance aims to evoke the joys of living and the carefree spirit of Italy with light, fresh notes of Sicilian citron, bamboo, jasmine and white rose.
For The Indecisive Fragrance Shopper, Try This Mini Set
Versace Versace Miniatures Collection Perfume Mini Gift Set, 5 Pc
Test out five of Versace's best-selling fragrances with this five-piece set.
For Fruity, Try This Popular Scent
Christian Dior Miss Dior Blooming Bouquet Eau De Toilette Spray for Women 3.4 oz
This fragrance is everything you'd expect: lightweight and fresh, fruity, sophisticated and memorable.
For A Rich Seductive Fragrance, Try Black Opium
Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium Eau De Parfum Spray for Women 3 oz
This addictive and alluring fragrance isn't as dark as it sounds: It's deeper, woody tones are balanced with orange blossom, pear, and patchouli, making this a versatile scent for everyday wear.
For A Classic Uplifting Fragrance Filled With Floral Notes, Reach for Daisy by Marc Jacobs
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Perfume for Women, 3.4 Oz
This uplifting fragrance features notes of red berries, jasmine, gardenia and driftwood.
For Your Next Date Night, Try Dior J'Adore
Dior J'Adore Eau de Parfum Spray, 2.5 Oz
A perfect fragrance for a romantic night out, this fragrance combines the lightweight femininity of floral notes with richer, more irresistible notes of musk.
For A Refreshing, Sheer Fragrance, Try Versace Bright Crystal
Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray Perfume for Women, 3 oz
Chilled yuzu, pomegranate, peony and magnolia blended with musk and amber make this fragrance feminine and sheer.
If You Love Daisy, Mix Things Up With Daisy Eau So Fresh
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette Perfume for Women, 4.25 oz
Similar to its original, Daisy Eau So Fresh combines the best floral fragrances jasmine, rose and violet — with fruity notes of raspberry and grapefruit for a clean and fresh aroma.
For An Indulgent Fragrance That's Still Versatile, Try Black Orchid
Tom Ford Black Orchid Eau de Parfum, Perfume for Women, 3.4 Oz
Behind its mysterious glass bottle, Black Orchid features notes of black truffle, ylang-ylang, black currant and effervescent citrus atop a base of amber, vanilla, and balsam.
Smell Amazing From Head To Toe With This Gift Set From Gucci
Gucci Bloom Perfume 3 Pc Gift Set
Not only does this aromatic fruity fragrance smell amazing, its packaging makes it easy on the eyes, too.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.