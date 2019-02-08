12 Of The Best-Selling Fragrances and Fragrance Sets You Can Find at Walmart.com

Fragrances are undoubtedly one of life's best indulgences. There's something so subtly empowering about smelling really good and knowing it (and being the only person who knows exactly what that fragrance is). Finding the best perfume can be a long journey, no matter what your taste may be — but what better way to start than by exploring a few best-selling fragrances from around the world.

Whether you prefer the floral notes of roses, jasmine, and ylang-ylang, or the richer, more earthy scents of musk, balsams, and amber, there are so many options that the process of finding your signature scent can feel a bit overwhelming. It doesn't have to be, though.

Believe it or not, Walmart.com has an amazing selection of prestige, best-selling perfumes and perfume gift sets that will give you the most bang for your buck. From fragrances that have withstood the test of time to those our vanity is simply incomplete without, Walmart.com is our go-to source for all fragrance needs (plus, you can get free 2-day shipping with any order of $25 or more). Explore a few of our favorite best-selling fragrances below.

For Sweet Florals, Try Flowerbomb

For Romantic and Light, Choose Love Story

For The Day Dreamer, Try Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue

For The Indecisive Fragrance Shopper, Try This Mini Set

For Fruity, Try This Popular Scent

For A Rich Seductive Fragrance, Try Black Opium

For A Classic Uplifting Fragrance Filled With Floral Notes, Reach for Daisy by Marc Jacobs

For Your Next Date Night, Try Dior J'Adore

For A Refreshing, Sheer Fragrance, Try Versace Bright Crystal

If You Love Daisy, Mix Things Up With Daisy Eau So Fresh

For An Indulgent Fragrance That's Still Versatile, Try Black Orchid

Smell Amazing From Head To Toe With This Gift Set From Gucci

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.