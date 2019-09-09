Bustle

12 Patterned Tights That'll Help You Copy This Catwalk Trend On A Budget

By Lauren Sharkey
Now that autumn has well and truly hit, there's only one way to instantly refresh your wardrobe. And that's with a pair of tights. Not just any tights, but those artistically patterned tights you wore sporadically throughout your teen years. Remember that floral pair you wore to your secondary school disco? Or the colourful lacy design you begged your parents to buy? Well, those are truly back in business.

Hugely influential brands including Gucci, Saint Laurent, and Versace have all sent out untraditional tights in recent seasons. There were bright colours, loud logo designs, and subtle geometric shapes. The high street has followed suit, swapping those mega price tags for much more affordable ones.

The idea of spending upwards of £100 on something that could rip with one erroneous move is not for me. And that's putting it lightly. So instead, I've sought out more cost-efficient options. You can pair them with absolutely anything: mini skirts and dresses, maxi styles, even under a pair of jeans if you feel like it. Rules no longer apply.

That's for footwear too. These tights are meant for showing off, so don't be scared to try them with an open-toed heel at your office Christmas party.

Here's a few super creative designs to add to your tights drawer.

1. An Extra Style

Extra Slogan Tights
£10
|
ASOS
If you want an extra look, try these sheer slogan tights. Available in UK size 4 to 16.

2. A Loud Option

Psychedelic Tights
£10
|
Gipsy
Featuring a super loud print, this style is for the brave. Comes in one size.

3. The Print Of The Season

Snake Print Tights
£11
£5.50
|
Calzedonia
Snakeskin is a huge trend this season, so why not adorn every inch of your body with it? Available in UK size 4 to 14.

4. A Subtle Pattern

Semi Sheer Chevron Tights
£6
£3
|
Forever 21
When it comes to colourful tights, red is the hue to go for. Available in UK size 8 to 14.

5. An Adorable Look

Mini Heart Tights
£6
|
Boohoo
Show your love for hosiery with these sheer heart-printed tights. Come in one size.

6. A Luxe Pair

Trasparenze Platino Floral Tights
£18.75
|
Tights Tights Tights
These floral tights look super expensive, but are still within a modest budget. Check the brand's size guide for the best size for your height and body shape.

7. A Painterly Touch

Metamorphosis Tights
£32
|
Falke
This high quality pair feature a dreamy artistic print, and they're super comfy too. Available in small to large sizes. Use the size guide for a personalised fit.

8. A Jungle Look

Leopard Printed Tights
£10
|
SilkFred
Take a walk on the wild side with this fiery leopard print pair. Come in one size.

9. The Look At Me Pair

House Of Holland Sparkly Blue Star Tights
£15
£7.50
|
Pretty Polly
The cheapest way to get a taste of the designer life, this House of Holland pair will make the ultimate statement. Come in one size.

10. A Fishnet Choice

Pink Lady Fishnets
£5.99
|
Snag
Grab attention in these hot pink fishnet tights. Available in UK size 6 to 36.

11. The Best Of Both Worlds

Shield Tights
£39
|
Wolford
Can't decide if you prefer sheer tights or the usual black pair? Get the best of both worlds with this block-shaped design. Available in UK size 6 to 18.

12. The Must-Have Print

Bubbles Tights
£17.50
|
Emilio Cavallini
Polka dots are an essential print for any wardrobe. It's time to add them to your hosiery too. Available in XS to XL. Refer to the size guide for the best size for you.

Tights: the simplest way to jazz things up.