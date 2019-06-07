Father's Day gifts aren't all about the tie, and dad has interests beyond golf. But, of course, if dad is only into business wear and the PGA, you can have his usual gifts personalized this year for a touch of something special. Personalized Father's Day gift ideas will add sentimental value to dad's new — and millionth — golf club or tie.

Mark your calendars and reserve your tee time because Father's Day is on Sunday, June 16. It's a day to let dad know how much he matters and what he means to you. While a card can take care of that, a personalized gift can amplify the message. A mug can read "World's Best Dad," but honestly every dad has that coffee cup in their kitchen cupboard. What about a mug that says "World's Best Break Up Coach" to commemorate that time your dad was there for your first heartbreak? It might just score a laugh and become your dad's cup of choice.

Let the father figure in your life know how much they mean to you by getting personal. From inside jokes to initials, any touch of personalization will be appreciated. And it'll take a golf club from just-another-club to precious cargo.

1. Personalized Text Mug

2-Sided Printing $10.49 Vistaprint

World's Best Dad? World's Best Break Up Coach? World's Best Sunday Brunch Chef? Whatever your dad is the best at, be specific about it and stamp it on a mug. If your dad is a big coffee or tea guy, Vistaprint has plenty of options for personalized mugs he's sure to love.

2. Personalized BBQ Grilling Set with Bamboo Case

Personalized BBQ Grilling Set with Bamboo Case $31.99 Etsy

If your dad is serious about grilling, get him something that literally says he's serious. This grill kit comes in a totally customizable case. Have a sweet ~mesquite~ message etched in or keep it simple with dad's initials.

3. 24-Piece Leather Travel Tool Set

24-Piece Leather Travel Tool Set $40 Things Remembered

If your dad is always stopping by your apartment to fix something, present him with his very own travel tool set to make the job a little more stylish.

4. Big Catch Personalized Fishing Lure

Big Catch Personalized Fishing Lure $8.99 Personalization Mall

Root dad on to catch the big fish with a personalized fishing lure while you're back on shore.

5. Titleist DT TruSoft Optic Yellow Personalized Golf Balls

Titleist DT TruSoft Optic Yellow Personalized Golf Balls $25.99 Golf Galaxy

If you refuse to go the golf club route again this Father's Day, but you still want to hook dad up with something golf-related, personalize the golf ball. You know, so everyone on the green knows who had the best drive.

6. Personalized Travel Bag

Personalized Travel Bag $17.95 Etsy

Make sure your dad travels in style. Get him a dopp kit complete with his initials on it.

7. Glass Beer Super Mug

34 OZ Glass Beer Super Mug $10 Things Remembered

With grilling season approaching, make sure dad has a beer by his side. And make sure everybody knows that it's his with a personalized mug.

8. Double Old Fashioned Set + Whiskey Stones

Double Old Fashioned Set + Whiskey Stones $59 Personal Creations

If dad fancies himself, uh, well, ~fancy~, get him something that will make him feel as such! This set of cocktail glasses are very dapper and will go well with the ties you bought him last year and the year before that.

9. Personalized Photo Coasters

Personalized Photo Coasters $65 Uncommon Goods

Get something sweet for dad to put his beer on. Personalize coasters with your most precious #tbt pictures of you and dad. Because they come in a set of four, you can include multiple memories.

10. Cathy's Concepts Personalized Building Block

Cathy's Concepts Personalized Building Block $37.49 Target

Get the whole family involved with this personalization. If your dad is a yard game enthusiast, this is the perfect gift. Write a memory with your dad on each block so every time he plays, he's reminded of how special he is. It's bound to become his new favorite game.

11. Custom Pet Illustration

Custom Pet Illustration $180 Uncommon Goods

If you also have the dad who said he didn't want the family dog and now said family dog is "his" dog, present him with a portrait of his favorite child. Sorry, no offense. Get the whole family to chip in for this most treasured portrait.

12. Single 7" Record

Single 7" Record $24.99 Freestyle Vinyl

If your dad taught you all about music — and how to experience it properly — burn a precious and personal vinyl record for him. Whether the song commemorates your father-daughter dance or is just the tune you can't help but sing loudly every time you're in a car together, having a specific track burned on vinyl is a sweet way to say thanks for being a rockin' dad.