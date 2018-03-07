The pink burst of a cherry blossom bloom signals the return of winter jackets to the storage closet. After a drab winter of grey on grey hues, a pop of color thaws not only the environment, but our spirits. Step into the screensaver this March with options for places to see the cherry blossoms around the world this spring. Your quest for fresh spring blooms can take you across state borders or as far as international destinations. Thankfully the pink petals shower many parts of the world so that you don't have to go too far — if you don't want to — to experience the fairytale.

Cherry blossoms unfortunately do not hold their breathtaking state for long. Which explains the hoards of people who rush to gawk at branches. Forecasts clue fans into when the peak time to have their camera ready is, and, it's a span of a few days. Cherry Blossom Watch for Washington D.C.'s lot of trees reports that the peak bloom is being forecasted by the National Park Service as Mar. 17-20. However, the Washington Post's weather team reports Mar. 23-27 as being the peak time for blooms. What we do know from this information is that it's not a bad idea to hang around cherry trees in mid to late March. And thankfully, there are people who are keeping an eye on the progress of blossoms so we can be appropriately alerted once upon first bloom. Just know where in the world you should probably be for a spectacle.

Washington D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Washington D.C. might not be referred to as the city of love but once the cherry trees sprout their pastel petals everything might start to seem a little more ~romantic~. Those planning a trip to D.C. for the event — a festival is held every year — can check in with Cherry Blossom Watch for updates on progress. If you're wondering how Cherry Trees even found themselves in D.C., the official website for the festival says, "1912 gift of 3,000 cherry trees from Mayor Yukio Ozaki of Tokyo to the city of Washington, D.C." The festival commemorates this gift.

Brooklyn, New York Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you're local to the New York metro area, all you need to do is swipe your Metro Card to arrive at the foot of a Cherry Tree. Brooklyn Botanic Garden has a fleet of trees ready for your awe and Instagrams. There's even a cherry watch so you'll know exactly when to hop on the train to Brooklyn.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images Get yourself a cheesesteak and picnic under a bloomed Cherry Blossom. The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival's official site reads, "For centuries, Japan has celebrated the return of spring with ohanami​ – parties beneath the blossoming cherry trees with food, drink, and entertainment." Sounds like the perfect spring event.

Vancouver, British Columbia Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images News/Getty Images Referred to as Canada's Cherry Blossom capital, Vancouver's festival offers maps of neighborhoods for prime blossom watching. This year's festival will be held from Apr. 3 to Apr. 29.

Bonn, Germany Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News/Getty Images A tunnel of cherry blossoms in Bonn, Germany tears this location from the pages of a fairytale picture book. Feel like royalty under a pink arch.

New Jersey Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News/Getty Images Who needs a filter when you can go to Branch Brook Park in New Jersey for a natural filter of varied shades of pink blossoms?

Oregon Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News/Getty Images From Salem to Portland, Oregon isn't a bad place to be (ever) but especially around late March and early April when the blossoms begin to bloom.

Jerte Valley, Spain Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images There's another way to enjoy a natural setting draped in white that isn't snow. In the Jerte Valley of Spain a blanket of white blossoms settles over the scenery. Spain.info says, "Each year, around the second fortnight in March, the cherry trees open their flowers, covering the mountainsides in impressive swathes of white." This might not be a bad idea for a trip.

Paris, France Alex Wong/Getty Images News/Getty Images As if we didn't already see Paris, France through rose colored glasses. The city turns even more lovely upon the blossoms blooms. There are plenty of places to take in the natural sights.

Edinburgh, Scotland Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images News/Getty Images What is a park if it the paths are not lined with cherry blossoms? In Edinburgh, you can stroll through The Meadows between cherry blossoms for ultimate strolling conditions.

St. Louis, Missouri Andreas Rentz/Getty Images News/Getty Images At the Missouri Botanical Garden in St. Louis, visitors will get to tour the collection of trees from March to April.