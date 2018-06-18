Accidents happen — and unfortunately when you have a pet, messy accidents happen more often than they don't. Without products that make cleaning up after your pet easy, I literally have no idea how people would even deal. If you have a pet, you know that on any given day, you might have to clean up pee, poop, vomit, a knocked over garbage can, a colossal spill or a unidentified pile of soggy something. While the love you have for your pet certainly makes dealing with the gross stuff a lot more manageable, the truth is that without an arsenal of trusty cleaning products that actually work, it would be a lot more stressful.

Without some awesome cleaning products, my house that is home to a small dog would look like a pig pen. It doesn't matter how small and well behaved your dog or cat is, good little animals make big stinkin' messes. If you have a pet and need to update your cleaning resources, or you're thinking about getting a pet and want to be prepared, here are a few things that you should definitely consider getting. And by "consider" I mean you need this stuff if you don't want your home to look like a disaster zone.

Ultraviolet Blacklight Detector for Dog Urine - Want to find out how good you are at cleaning up after your pet? Shine this urine detector blacklight on an area that you've recently cleaned up your pet's mess and see just how effective your cleaning skills are. This light will help you make sure you're cleaning just as good as you think you are!

Dogit Jawz Waste Scoop - When you have a dog, you can't afford to be grossed out by poop. That said, you don't need to pick it up with your bare hands! Get a trusty pooper scooper that lets you clean up your dog's droppings without grossing yourself out.

Furminator deShedding Tool for Dogs - If you regularly brush your dog with a de-shedder, they simply won't shed as much. Get ahead of the mess with this super high quality brush.

BarksBar Original Pet Seat Cover for Cars - Taking your dog for a ride doesn't have to mean wrecking your car with dog hair and paw prints. This super effective seat cover not only protects your seats, but keeps your dog cozy on long drives.

Earthbath All Natural Pet Shampoo - If your dog gets messy often, you'll need to bathe your dog just as often. But too much washing can lead to really irritated skin. That's why it's good to have a gentle and conditioning shampoo on hand. Earthbath won't irritate your dog's skin and will keep his coat feeling soft and moisturized.

Pogi's Poop Bags - These poop bags are environmentally friendly, leak-proof, and scented. So you can clean up after your dog without adding to a landfill, gagging, or getting your hands dirty.

Fresh Patch Disposable Dog Potty with REAL Grass - If you're not about that pee pad life, you're going to love this. It's actually a piece of grass, so it helps you to train your dog for the real world, and looks a lot less gross than your basic pee pad. It completely absorbs smell and lasts for up to 10 days.

Dyson DC65 Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner - This vacuum is not cheap, but it is the best of its class and will suck up every single piece of pet hair that is on your floors or furniture. If your pet is a shedding breed, you'll want to consider this big purchase.

Seventh Generation Natural 4X Concentrated Laundry Detergent - This detergent is unscented and made for sensitive skin. So if you need to wash your dog's toys, bedding or clothes, this is a safe and effective option. Always avoid harsh soaps with fragrances, dogs have sensitive skin!

