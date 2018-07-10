When you think of the perfect summer cocktail, you probably think about something light, refreshing, tasty, and, of course, ice cold. The last thing you want on a humid day full of sunshine is something that's going to make you warmer than you already are, or a drink that's going to leave you feeling bloated and uncomfortable while you're hanging out by the pool or at the beach. That's exactly why mojitos make an ideal warm weather cocktail. The combination of fresh mint, lime juice, white rum, sugar, and soda water is crisp, delicious, and extremely refreshing. So if you're going to have a whole summer day dedicated to a cocktail, then a mojito is not a bad choice! On July 11, we'll be doing exactly that: it's National Mojito Day, and it's the perfect opportunity to drink all of the drinks.

The best way to celebrate National Mojito Day is obviously to go out and have someone make you a killer mojito - or just make one yourself at home, if you're up for it. And if you're going to do that, you definitely need to document the moment on social media. Luckily, mojitos happen to be a very aesthetically pleasing drink that can make for a great photo. We also rounded up a whole bunch of punny Instagram caption ideas to use for National Mojito Day so that you can get as many likes as possible.

Before you post your gorgeous picture with your hilarious caption, you might want to know a little bit more about the drink you're showing off. Mojitos have been around forever, and have roots in Cuba. Cuban farmers would make super strong rum taste better by mixing it with sugar-cane juice, mint, and lime. During the Prohibition, the mojito made its way to the U.S., where it was mixed with carbonated water and lots of ice.

Now that you're basically a mojito expert, it's time to post some photos. A pun is always a good idea when it comes to Instagram captions, so we've got a few below that you - and your followers - will love.

1 I love you from my head to moji-toes Giphy This is the perfect caption to use if you're posting a photo of you and your bestie or you and your significant other with mojitos!

2 Mojitos and me, mint to be Honestly, yes. This has to be the cutest way to express your love for these deliciously sweet and tart cocktails.

3 Mojitos, mo problems It's true! When you have a lot of mojitos, you basically don't have any problems.

4 You're the mint to my mojito Get it? Because a mojito would be nothing without fresh mint, and you would be nothing without... well, whoever it is you're talking about here.

5 Mojitos give me encourage-mint to get through the week Giphy This is a great caption for National Mojito Day, because this year it falls on a Wednesday. So, you basically need a mojito in order to get through the rest of the week.

6 Sip me baby one more time Take it back to a play on some old school Britney Spears lyrics. Works like a charm every time.

7 Mojito, lime yours. Get it? "Lime" yours? Like "I'm," but it's lime? Hehe.

8 If life gives you lemons, return them, ask for lime, and make mojitos This is a very true and important statement. Limes are tastier than lemons, and you can't make mojitos without them.

9 It's plain to see, we're mint to be Giphy This is just another adorable way to let everyone on your Instagram feed know that you really, really love mojitos.

10 Whatever is mint to be will be This doesn't really have anything to do with mojitos, but it's fine. It still works!

11 Blurred limes This is a good caption to use if you've had one too many mojitos, and things are starting to feel a little bit tipsy.