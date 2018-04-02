There are certain things that dog owners generally know are bad for their dogs — like chocolate and onions — but there are so many other foods that are toxic for pups that owners may be less aware of. There are a few important things your dog shouldn't eat under any circumstances — tons of fruits, veggies, spices, and random ingredients that seem totally harmless but can actually have extremely dangerous effects on your pup. What's healthy to humans can be fatal to dogs, and that's because our bodies break down foods differently. For instance, a plain salad can be incredibly nourishing for humans, but totally fatal for dogs — and that's because some of ingredients that are good for us aren't able to be processed by their bodies. That's why this information can be so shocking to dog owners.

When you have a dog that love table scraps, it can be hard to resist feeding them bits of your food. As someone who has a terrible track record for abstaining from giving a begging dog a treat from the table, I know just how hard it can be to say no when your pup gives you those cute eyes. That said, it's important to know what the most harmful foods for dogs are so that if you do want to give your pup table scraps, you know what you're giving them is healthy for them. While of course the amount of a food ingested in relation to a dog's particular size and weight will affect just how toxic any of these ingredients can be, it's best to avoid them all together for your dog's health. Here's what you should never feed your dog under any circumstances, no matter how big or small they are.

Onions Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images Onions contain an ingredient called thiosulphate, which is toxic for dogs. So, before adding any broths to your dog's kibble, make sure it's free of onions.

Garlic Sean Gallup/Getty Images News/Getty Images Along with onions, chives, and leeks, garlic is part of the Allium family, and should never be fed to dogs. In fact, compared to onions, garlic even more toxic to dogs, and can cause them to suffer anemia.

Macadamia Nuts Denis Doyle/Getty Images News/Getty Images While most nuts are actually OK for dogs, macadamia nuts are highly toxic. Part of the Protaceae family, these nuts can cause vomiting, increased body temperature, and neurological issues.

Avocado Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images I know, it's super shocking that avocados are not good for dogs, but it's true. The fruit contains persin, which can cause serious stomach issues for dogs. While not all dogs are sensitive to it, it's best to avoid it altogether.

Grapes/Raisins Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Both grapes and raisins can cause kidney failure in dogs. Some dogs are incredibly sensitive while others are not, but you should never give your dog a grape or raisin as a snack just in case.

Xylitol Christian Petersen/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images This sweetener found in gum, candy, and toothpaste is totally toxic for dogs. It can cause the dog to release insulin, which can cause liver damage and even death.

Yeast Dough Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yeast can rise in a dogs stomach creating extreme pain, and it can actually turn into alcohol in their stomach, which can be fatal. Bread is OK to feed your dog in small doses, but it must be cooked!

Apple Cores Matt Cardy/Getty Images News/Getty Images Apple slices are fine, but apple cores and apple seeds contain cyanide, so they can poison your pup.

Rhubarb Carsten Koall/Getty Images News/Getty Images This can cause hypersalivation, tremors, and kidney failure in dogs.

Tomato Plant Christopher Furlong/Getty Images News/Getty Images Even though cooking it can diminish the chances of a dog getting sick from tomatoes, you should avoid feeding your dog tomatoes and tomato sauce all together. The tomato plant can cause solanine toxicity in dogs, which can be fatal.