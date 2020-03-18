The UK has yet to implement a nationwide lockdown, but many will be practicing social distancing or preparing to self-isolate to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Thankfully, there are a handful of new TV shows to watch in March and April to take your mind off everything, including the return of highly anticipated titles like Westworld, Fargo, and After Life. Not only that, but Disney+ will be making its debut this month, which means baby Yoda will finally grace UK screens for the first time.

If you're a tad worried on what to occupy yourself with if you have to self-isolate, putting these shows on your schedule definitely take your mind off things. Outside of these shows, it's also an opportunity to catch up on some old faves or even shows you may have missed during their heyday. Personally, I'm currently marathoning all 15 seasons of ER on All4, which is totally taking my mind off current events thanks to the wonders of George Clooney and Goran Visnjic (*swoon*).

In short, there's a lot of content to distract yourself with thanks to the beauty of the internet, new or returning. So here are 13 shows ready and waiting should you have to self isolate.

1. 'Mrs Fletcher' — March 10 HBO on YouTube Based on the novel by Tom Perrotta, Kathryn Hahn stars as Eve Fletcher, who starts to learn a whole new side to herself after her son Brendan leaves for college. Watch on Sky Comedy.

2. 'Breeders' — March 12 Rotten Tomatoes TV on YouTube Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard play a couple traversing the wondrous world of parenthood in the most relatable of ways. Probably not the best show to watch if you're self-isolating with small children, but then again, it might just be the perfect form of catharsis. Watch on Sky One.

3. 'Westworld': Season 3 — March 16 HBO on YouTube Why stress about coronavirus when you can worry about androids from a Western-themed amusement park infiltrating the world instead? Watch on Sky Atlantic.

4. 'Feel Good' — March 18 Channel 4 on YouTube You'll recognise Mae Martin from her stand-up sets, but Feel Good marks her first performance as a leading actor. Semi-autobiographical, the series follows recovering addict and comedian Mae as she makes sense of her life and where it's headed. Watch on Channel 4.

5. 'Self Made' — March 20 Netflix on YouTube Based on the true story of Madam C. J. Walker and A'Lelia Bundles biography, Self Made follows Octavia Spencer as Walker and her story of becoming America's first African-American woman to become a self-made millionaire. Watch on Netflix.

6. 'Kidding': Season 2 — March 24 Kidding on SHOWTIME on YouTube Jim Carrey returns as children's entertainer Mr Pickles in the second series of this surreal comedy, executive produced by Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind). Watch on Sky Comedy.

7. 'The Mandalorian' — March 24 Star Wars on YouTube If you haven't considered subsribing to Disney+, you'll want to for The Mandalorian alone. No, not just because of baby Yoda (though that is a major plus), but for violent, gritty tonal shift from the Star Wars formula that fans have been eager to see in the franchise. Watch on Disney+.

8. 'Unorthodox' — March 26 Netflix on YouTube This part-Yiddish series based on Deborah Feldman's 2012 memoir tells the story of Esther Shapiro, who flees to Berlin from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn and is subsequently taken in by a group of musicians. Watch on Netflix.

9. 'Veronica Mars': Season 4 — March 27 Hulu on YouTube Kristen Bell is back as the iconic detective in the long-awaited fourth series of Veronica Mars, which debuted on Hulu in the States last year. Watch on StarzPlay.

10. 'Ozark': Season 3 — March 27 Netflix on YouTube If you're in the mood for some Breaking Bad level money laundering, then Ozark is definitely the show for you. Back for its third series, Jason Bateman and Laura Liney shine as Martin and Wendy Bryde. Watch on Netflix.

11. 'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' — April 13 We Got This Covered on YouTube The Walking Dead may be ending, but fans still have its spin-off shows to enjoy in the meantime. This includes World Beyond, which takes place a decade after the initial apocalypse. Watch on Amazon.