12 Underrated Thrillers Streaming Now, Because You Can Only Watch ‘Gone Girl’ So Many Times

Looking to be put on the edge of your seat, but don't want to be too scared in a horror movie type of way? This list of underrated thrillers that are streaming online now should help you find that happy medium. Sometimes you just want to have something tense to watch that pairs well with anxiously eating a bunch of snacks, but don't include too much gore or too many jump scares. I get it.

"Underrated thrillers" might sound like one of those super specific Netflix categories, but those categories exist for a reason. There's a lot to sort through when it comes to all the movies streaming online. And if you like thrillers, there's a good chance you've seen a bunch of the most-talked about ones already, so you'll need to dig a little deeper. On top of that, there are multiple streaming sites out there. Not finding what you need on Netflix? Amazon and Hulu have some options, too.

So, to help you with your movie watching needs, here are 12 thrillers that you might not know all the twists and turns of just yet. "Underrated" doesn't just mean one thing here — maybe the movies weren't super widely seen, maybe they were critically acclaimed but not very popular, or maybe fans loved them while critics didn't. From deadly sharks to a really fast globe-circling train and back to sharks again, here are some thrilling options, along with where they are streaming.

1. 47 Meters Down

Cieon Movies on YouTube

This shark movie stars Mandy Moore and Claire Holt as sisters who decide to go cage diving. Of course, things go horribly wrong and they end up 47 meters below the surface, which is where pretty much the entirety of the film takes place.

Streaming on Netflix.

2. Buster's Mal Heart

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

"On the run from authorities, a troubled man recalls the mysterious events — and the strange drifter — that inspired his unusual transformation," is how Netflix describes this surreal movie starring Rami Malek.

Streaming on Netflix.

3. Enemy

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

This 2013 film from Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario) stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a man searching for an actor who is his exact doppelgänger. Spooky!

Streaming on Netflix.

4. Everest

Universal Pictures on YouTube

Everest is based on the true story of the 1996 Mount Everest Disaster. Even if you know the outcome of the real event, this movie is so tense.

Streaming on Amazon.

5. First Reformed

A24 on YouTube

First Reformed was critically acclaimed in 2018, especially for Ethan Hawke's performance, but it wasn't that widely seen and also only got one Oscar nomination (director-writer Paul Schrader for Best Original Screenplay). It's about a combination of religion, environmentalism, mental health, and more deep themes.

Streaming on Amazon.

6. Into The Forest

A24 on YouTube

Into the Forest stars Ellen Page and Evan Rachel Wood as sisters in a apocalyptic world in the near future. A blackout has swept the entire country and they have to come together to survive.

Streaming on Netflix.

7. Personal Shopper

IFC Films on YouTube

According to Netflix, "A psychic medium takes a job a a personal shopper for a spoiled celebrity in order to contact the spirit of her brother, who owned her employer’s home." Personal Shopper stars Kristen Stewart, who was highly praised for her acting in the film.

Streaming on Netflix.

8. Searching

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

Searching is unique because it takes place almost entirely through a computer screen as a father (John Cho) tries to find his missing teenage daughter through her internet history and classmates.

Streaming on Amazon.

9. Snowpiercer

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

The Earth is undergoing another ice age and the only people that have survived are on a train racing around the globe with each car separated by class. The plot? Chris Evans is determined to get to the front of that train!

Streaming on Amazon.

10. Super 8

moviemaniacsDE on YouTube

This movie from J.J. Abrams follows a group of kids who witness a mysterious event while making a home movie with a Super 8 camera.

Streaming on Hulu.

11. The Invitation

Movieclips Indie on YouTube

The Invitation, from director Karyn Kusama (Jennifer's Body, Girlfight) is about a man who attends a dinner party at his ex-wife's home, only she seems very different than she once did. Basically, everyone there is suspicious.

Streaming on Netflix.

12. The Shallows

Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

And we're full circle back to sharks. In The Shallows, Blake Lively plays a surfer who gets stranded on a rock far out from the shore after a shark attack and has to figure out how to get back on land.

Streaming on Hulu.

If you hunker down to check out one of these, can I just suggest extra popcorn, a glass of wine, and a plan for something light to watch afterwards?