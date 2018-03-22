12 Unique Dips From Trader Joe's That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Life

Dip is a seriously underrated delicacy. Reduced in the minds of many to a goopy addition kids eat with their carrot sticks, dip actually has far more to offer than it gets credit for. How many foods can serve as either a meal, or an accessory to one? Plus, nothing compares in terms of versatility. Dips can be hot or cold, creamy or thin, salty, savory, sweet, or any glorious combination of the three. So next time you're looking to add an extra layer of flavor and pizazz to your dish, consider one of these 12 amazing dips from Trader Joe's.

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa Traderjoes Products featuring mangoes is one of the things Trader Joe's does best, and this salsa is proof the fruit need not exclusively be eaten as dessert. Swap out traditional tomato salsa for this take on the classic to add a thread of summer to your dish.

Mediterranean Hummus Traderjoes Trader Joe's devotees know the grocer offers quite a few varieties of hummus — so many that choosing just one can be kind of overwhelming. But the mediterranean hummus is by far the best. It's a staple in my house that my roommate and I have been known to eat with our fingers at odd hours (I don't necessarily recommend this). Pair with veggies or pita chips.

Harissa Salsa Traderjoes The unlikely pairing adds a unique heat to traditional chunky tomato salsa. It's the perfect accompaniment for tortilla or pita chips alike.

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower & Onion Dip Traderjoes This dip is like if queso met onion dip, fell in love, and had a warm, rich, flavorful baby. It's a holiday special at Trader Joe's, but since it's frozen you can stock up for the rest of the year.

Fire Roasted Tomato Cranberry Salsa Traderjoes Mixing sweet with savory is a precise art, and this salsa walks the line with perfect precision. Add it to your Thanksgiving table for a festive take on cranberry sauce.

Tzatziki Traderjoes Tzatziki is the tangy dip you've eaten on gyros, but couldn't place what that spice flavor was (it's dill). TJ's version is crisp and fresh-tasting, and the perfect accompaniment to salmon and salads alike.

Artichoke Jalepeño Dip Traderjoes The base of greek yogurt and neufchâtel cheese balances the heat of the jalepeños and tanginess of the artichokes in this dip. Pair with veggies for a more sophisticated crudité.

Corn and Chili Salsa Traderjoes This salsa is wild. It has corn, chilis, red pepper, onion, and a subtle spiciness, but NO TOMATOES! Since tomatoes are quite literally my favorite food it pains me to say this, but with this salsa you don't even miss them.

Chipotle Black Bean Dip Traderjoes The bean variety is perhaps the old standby when it comes to dips, and this one is much-needed update on the old classic. Add it to your seven-layer dip during your next championship party.

Pub Cheese Traderjoes Cheese is love. Cheese is life. The only thing that makes cheese better is adding it to a cracker. The best way to go about doing this is to spread it. Bring the bar to your basement with this pub cheese.

Fall Harvest Salsa Traderjoes When you think salsa, you probably don't think of squash, apples, or pumpkin. Allow this autumnal salsa to change that.