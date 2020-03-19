Self-isolation may sound like a pretty daunting prospect, but the trick is to keep your mind busy by marathoning your favourite shows, catching up on your reading list, and keeping active both physically and socially. Playing video games can be another great way to keep in touch with friends from afar through online multiplayer features that certain titles provide, along with single-player stories that will take your mind of the chaos for a good few hours. It doesn't matter what console you own either, as there are plenty of video games to play while self-isolating across the board.

There are a dozen new releases over the next two months, including the much anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons and DOOM Eternal. But the beauty of gaming is that you can hop out of the new and into the classics. Looking for a relaxing adventure to get lost in?Breath of the Wild and Stardew Valley are two safe bets. If you're more inclined to violence, action, and drama, The Last of Us and the Resident Evil 3 remake are on point for the current situation (don't worry, the pandemics featured in these games are totally fictional).

So get comfy with your favourite console, relax, and take a look at my top 12 video games to play while self-isolating.

1. 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Nintendo UK on YouTube Feel like jetting off to a coronavirus-free island in the middle of nowhere? Animal Crossing: New Horizons has got you covered. No need to worry about travel restrictions with this one. From building your own community to inviting your friends along for the ride, New Horizons couldn't have come at a more perfect time. Includes multiplayer. Play on Nintendo Switch on March 19.

2. 'The Last Of Us' PlayStation on YouTube The Last Of Us is having quite the comeback, seeing as its sequel is only a couple months away and the game is being developed into an HBO series. Whether you've played the game dozens of times already or you're completely new to it, now's a better time than ever to experience life after a rather extraordinary pandemic. Includes multiplayer. Play on PS4.

3. 'DOOM Eternal' Bethesda Softworks on YouTube DOOM Eternal is certainly not for the faint of heart, but man is it a hell of a lot of fun. It's got a wicked multiplayer option, too. Includes multiplayer. Play on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC on March 19. There's currently no release date for Nintendo Switch.

4. 'Uncharted' PlayStation Europe on YouTube The production of the Uncharted film has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but thankfully you can still get a taste of what's to come with the PS4 edition. Includes multiplayer. Play on PS4.

5. 'Resident Evil 3' IGN on YouTube Like The Last Of Us, the Resident Evil franchise follows the aftermath of a brutal pandemic. This time, a virus is developed by a major corporation who intend to use it as a biological weapon. This doesn't go to plan, and the virus ends up causing a mass pandemic that turns those infected into zombies. Includes multiplayer. Play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on April 3.

6. 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rockstar Games on YouTube My personal fave, Red Dead Redemption 2 is one gaming experience that will stick with you forever. While I'm continuously playing the story mode over and over again, its online feature is pretty extensive and is a blast to play with friends. Includes multiplayer. Play on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

7. 'Half-Life: Alyx' IGN on YouTube For fans of Valve's Half-Life series, Alyx is a welcome addition to the franchise after years of waiting. This time, the first-person shooter has been developed as a VR game which will let players experience the Half-Life universe like never before. Doesn't include multiplayer. Play on PC on March 23.

8. 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Nintendo on YouTube I don't even want to admit how many hours I've spent in this game, but it's definitely over 150. There's so much to do in Breath of the Wild, which is an incredible feat for a game that launched with the Switch back in 2017. Doesn't include multiplayer. Play on Nintendo Switch.

9. 'Ori and the Will of the Wisps' Xbox on YouTube Get ready to be mesmerised (and slightly scared), because Ori and the Will of the Wisps setting is absolutely beautiful. Sequel to Ori and the Blind Forest, players take on the role of the white guardian spirit Ori as they traverse the world outside the forest of Niwen. Includes multiplayer. Play on Xbox One and PC.

10. 'Untitled Goose Game' Nintendo on YouTube Is there anything more British than playing a mischievous goose as you self-isolate? No, didn't think so. Doesn't include multiplayer. Play on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Mac, and PC.

11. 'The Outer Worlds' Xbox on YouTube Fed up of Earth? Venture into The Outer Worlds and discover how corporations and other factors still manage to ruin distant planets, too. At least you have the opportunity to prevent (or not prevent) things from going wayward. Doesn't include multiplayer. Play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Available to play on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020.