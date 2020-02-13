As a professional astrologer, one of my favorite topics to cover is love and relationships. A big reason for this is because I believe that we learn a lot about ourselves through our relationships with others. Also, it just feels really good to love and be loved by someone that makes our lives just a little bit sweeter.

When people come to me for a love reading, often they’re single people wanting to know what they can do to find love, but every so often I get couples that come to me that want to know how best to make their relationship work, too. As part of this work, I often field questions concerning zodiac compatibility: Can an Aries and a Capricorn work? Is a Pisces the best match for a Cancer? No matter a person’s relationship status, I’m convinced that any zodiac sign pairing can work well together. It’s all about how the people in the relationship show up for themselves and each other.

Of course, one of the best ways that we can see astrological compatibility in action is in the love lives of our favorite celebrities. While there are many factors that can make or break a high-profile relationship, the astrology of a romantic connection between famous folks can be especially enlightening on what makes the sparks fly between two people and what keeps the flame going.

Below, we take a look at the astrological compatibility between these star-powered couples.

1. Beyoncé (Virgo) and Jay-Z (Sagittarius) At first glance it might seem like a practical Virgo and a free-spirited Sagittarius could never make it work, but Beyoncé and Jay-Z show us exactly what happens when you pair the fierce work ethic and unwavering devotion of a Virgo with the visionary attitude and big-hearted love of a Sagittarius.

2. Kim Kardashian (Libra) and Kanye West (Gemini) With Kim and Kanye being air signs (the typically more popular, cool, and the in-the-know peeps of the zodiac), this a pairing that works, as air signs like Libra and Gemini need partners that can keep things interesting, their social life popping, and share a spot with them on the A-list.

3. Ayesha (Aries) and Steph Curry (Pisces) An assertive and independent Aries might seem like too much for a sweet and tender Pisces to handle, but their differences are what make this pairing work. As Ayesha has admitted, it was Steph’s sweetness that captured her heart, while Ayesha took Steph by surprise by standing out from the rest with her self-assured attitude.

4. Priyanka Chopra (Cancer) and Nick Jonas (Virgo) For nurturing Cancers like Priyanka Chopra, who often spend lots of time caring for others, having a thoughtful and devoted Virgo like Nick Jonas is exactly the support and care a Cancer like her needs. At the same, Virgo men like Nick love doting on boss babes like Priyanka. And what doesn't say "boss" like an accomplished, older woman?

5. Chrissy Teigen (Sagittarius) and John Legend (Capricorn) Sometimes a fiery, on-the-go Sagittarius gal needs a solid, down-to-earth partner to hold her down, while a pragmatic and hardworking Capricorn guy needs a happy-go-lucky partner to help him let loose from time to time and look on the bright side of life. Chrissy and John seem to have nailed the Sag-Cap connection.

6. Cardi B (Libra) and Offset (Sagittarius) When a Libra and a Sagittarius get together, this can be a connection that can be built on true friendship, especially as the two will share a love of art, culture (hey, Kulture!), and an on-the-go lifestyle. From their roles as music artists, up-and-coming fashion icons, international jetsetters, and doting parents – Cardi B and Offset are a dynamic duo.

7. Justin (Pisces) and Hailey Beiber (Sagittarius) A fiery Sagittarius paired with a romantic Pisces could be an astrological “odd-couple" but the two signs actually have a lot more in common than not. With their shared spiritual values, a similar philosophical worldview, and a “true love or bust” approach to romance, it’s not hard to see why Justin and Hailey Bieber fell in love and tied the knot twice.

8. Jennifer Lopez (Leo) and Alex Rodriguez (Leo) It’s said that when you date someone that shares your sun sign, it’s like dating yourself. But when you’re a fabulously confident, charismatic, and talented Leo, is that such a bad thing? JLo and A-Rod don’t seem to think so. What makes this couple especially cute is to see them lovingly sharing the spotlight, especially those times when A-Rod is cheering JLo on from the sidelines.

9. Megan (Leo) and Harry (Virgo) They've taken the world by storm with their whirlwind, against-all-odds romance. Although both are no strangers to the spotlight, a mega-watt Leo like Megan needs a devoted Virgo partner like Harry that not only supports her shine, but actually encourages it. And as devoted as Virgos can be to their partners, it’s refreshing for them when they can find a partner that will love them back just as hard.

10. Barack (Leo) and Michelle Obama (Capricorn) While Leos and Capricorns tend to be signs with very strong personalities, these two made good use of that strength to accomplish the things they've done both as a team and individually. And since Leos and Caps tend to prefer long-term love, it's not surprising that the Obamas have been married for close to 30 years.

11. Neil Patrick Harris (Gemini) and David Burtka (Gemini) In typical air sign (i.e. Gemini) fashion, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, began their relationship as friends, keeping things cool and casual at first before the sparks started to fly. After hanging out a few times and eventually going on their first date, the two became inseparable - kind of like twins. Coincidence that Gemini is the sign of The Twins? I think not.

12. Ellen Degeneres (Aquarius) and Portia de Rossi (Aquarius) In speaking on her relationship to her wife, Portia de Rossi, Ellen Degeneres has been quoted as saying "Portia understands me completely." Aquarians are often misunderstood, so nothing says true love more than a partner that gets their quirky, off-the-wall personality. So when two Aquarians find love with each other, you know they've found where they belong.