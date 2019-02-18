13 Cozy Sweaters on Walmart.com That Are Perfect For Sweater Weather
There are plenty of things to love about crisp, cool weather during the fall and winter months: changing leaves, the ability to enjoy a warm drink again, rich face creams (oh, how I missed you), staying in all the time, watching tons of movies, and of course (and perhaps most importantly), being able to bundle up and finally wear all your favorite sweaters.
Layers are important, people, and sweaters are the icing on the cake. Who even cares what's underneath? As long as the top layer is something intriguing, the deal (and your 12 layers of Heattech) is sealed! It's time to assess your current selection and decide where you're lacking color, texture, or silhouette because we are here to help you find exactly what you need to get your fall and winter wardrobe in tip-top shape.
Forget whatever you heard about sweaters being expensive and hard to find. I'm happy to say you can find a pretty amazing selection of sweaters fit for the cooler months right on Walmart.com — everyday and premium brands alike. Whether you prefer a classic crewneck sweater and live for an off-the-shoulder look, there's a sweater on Walmart.com for you. Ahead, the best selection of sweater-weather attire that you can get your hands on right on Walmart.com.
An Off-The-Shoulder Look For Chilly Days
SySea Women Solid Long Sleeve One-Shoulder Sweater Loose Batwing Pullover
Everyone loves a good off-the-shoulder moment, so why let the cooler weather stop a trend in its tracks? Pull the shoulders up before putting on your coat so that they stay warm and concealed, and pop a shoulder out once you're warm and indoors.
Get Ready To Layer For All Seasons With This Sweater Vest
Time and Tru Women's Belted Sweater Vest
If you're looking for something to keep you warm, but still want to show off your layers, this sweater vest should definitely be on your list. Layer it over tees, dresses, even other light sweaters.
A Cozy Sweater That Knows How To Have A Little Fun
Vista V Neck Backless Long Sleeve Knitted Sweater for Women
Not all sweaters have to be oversized and bulky. This V-neck sweater allows you to show off a little back while still staying cozy.
Get A Little Dressed Up With This Ruffle Sleeve Sweater
New York Laundry Women’s French Terry Pullover with Ruffle Sleeve
Want a remix on the classic gray sweater? The feminine ruffle on the sleeves make this pullover a dressier option than your go-to hoodie.
A Lace-Up Sweater That Adds A Modern Edge To The Classic Crewneck
POOF-Slinky Poof! Juniors' Rib Knit Lace-Up Back Long Sleeve Sweater
This cream-colored sweater may look simple from the front, but it also laces up and ties in the back. Dare I call it the mullet of sweater-weather attire?
A Light Gray Turtleneck For Maximum Comfort
Dellytop Autumn Winter Solid Turtleneck Women Sweaters
There are few things in life cozier than an oversized turtleneck and this soft grey colorway is perfect addition to any wardrobe.
A Color-Block Sweater For All Seasons
DBoard Women Color Block Casual Sweater
This color-block sweater is a perfect transitional piece to get your closet ready for spring.
A Versatile Cardigan That's Ready For Any Situation
Made by Olivia Women's Classic Button Down Long Sleeve
Looking for a cute and simple cardigan that's endlessly versatile? This button-down sweater can easily be dressed up, toned down, worn on its own, used as an extra layer or tied around your neck — all for $11.
A Bold Zebra-Print Turtleneck That's Light Enough To Layer
Context Zebra Ribbed Turtleneck
An easy way to add a bit of boldness to any look, this zebra-print turtleneck makes for a perfect layering piece. Wear it beneath your favorite silky dress with a pair of tights and boots for a 90s-inspired look.
An Oxblood Mohair Sweater At An Amazing Price
T by Alexander Wang Womens Mohair Chunky V-Neck Sweater
An unbelievable deal, this high-quality wool-blend sweater comes in a rich oxblood color and only costs a touch over $50.
A Hot Pink Sweater That Will Add A Pop Of Color To Your Winter Wardrobe
Lord & Taylor High-Low Pullover Sweater with Pointelle Detail
This simple crewneck sweater adds a pop of color to any look and looks a lot more expensive than it costs.
A Fuzzy Cardigan That Adds Texture To Any Look
Calvin Klein Fuzzy Long Sleeve Cardigan
If you're shy with colors and patterns, playing with textures is a great way to add depth and dimension to any look, and this fuzzy cream cardigan does just the trick.
A Bright And Optimistic Sweater For Anyone Who's Ready For Summer
Vero Moda Colorblock Knit Sweater
Forget plain blue and white stripes. Here's some bright and summery winter wear that will keep you warm until sunnier days arrive.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.