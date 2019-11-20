Bustle

13 Creative Gifts For Every Type Of Foodie In Your Life

By Kate Marin
Every friend group has its designated foodie — the person who knows all about the best new restaurants, welcomes you into their apartment with a slice of homemade banana bread, brings the most decadent meals to work everyday, or (better yet) a combination of the three. With the holidays approaching, there's no better time to tap into that niche to find your foodie friend a gift they'll reach for week after week.

From the avid baker to the kitchen scientist, there's a unique holiday gift for every type of foodie in your life. And, to make the holidays even easier, we're sharing a few of our favorites that you can buy on Walmart.com. Whether it's an unexpected throwback like an EasyBake Oven or a professional-level stand-up mixer for under $200, these foodie finds are truly built to please.

For The Kitchen Experimenter

Boozy Bears Gummy Making Kit Holiday Gift,5 Pieces
$10
|
Walmart
For the candy-loving adult, this boozy gummy bear kit is a fun way to craft your own spiked treat.
Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Toy, Baking Star Edition
$59
$35
|
Walmart
Part gag-gift, part something they'll actually be so excited to use, this Easy-Bake Oven Toy is the perfect surprise for your most nostalgic friend.
Chips Ahoy Ice Cream Set
$15
|
Walmart
Create your own ice cream sandwiches using classic Chips Ahoy Cookies with this all-inclusive kit.

For The Baker

Wilton Large Fondant Roller with Guide Rings, 20-Inch
$12
|
Walmart.com
For the friend who spends their lazy weekends watching baking competitions, this fondant roller will get them one step closer to their dream cake.
KitchenAid® Classic Plus™ Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer - Silver
$199
|
Walmart.com
A hard-working stand mixer is a kitchen staple for both culinary professionals and home cooks. This one's marked down $80, so there's no better time to buy.
Greenco Hand Crafted Rolling Pin Marble, 1-Pack
$21.96
|
Walmart.com
This sturdy rolling pin is made out of hand-crafted white marble for added weight and a counter-top-approved finish.

For The Green Cook

greenpan valencia pro ceramic nonstick frypan set
$99.95
|
Walmart.com
These toxin-free frying pans have a ceramic non-stick interior coating.
Beeswax Wraps-Set of 3 Reusable Bees Wax Food Wraps
$14
|
Walmart.com
Beeswax Wraps are the perfect sustainable alternative to plastic wrap. Plus, you can even compost them once they've worn.
4-Pack Reusable Silicone Food Storage Bag Hygienic Leak-Proof Airtight
$20
|
Walmart.com
Made of FDA-approved silicone, these non-toxic, odor-free, and eco-friendly bags are a sustainable option for storing food.
Simple Ecology Reusable Organic Cotton Bags
$16
|
Walmart.com
These reusable produce bags are great for everything from fresh fruit to loose grains and cut out the need for single-use plastics.

For The Kitchen Gadget Enthusiast

Brentwood Cake Pop Maker
$24
$19
|
Walmart.com
For the friend who's always coming up with fun creative treats, this Cake Pop Maker will be a welcomed addition to their kitchen gadget arsenal.
Instant Pot V3 6 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker
$100
$65
|
Walmart
This fan-favorite kitchen gadget really does it all — sautees, steams, pressure cooks, and even makes yogurt — in no time at all. Now, it's priced at just $65.
Braun BrewSense 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker, White
$62
|
Walmart
This super-smart coffee machine brews at the perfect temperature to extract the best flavor from your beans and even tells you when it needs a deep clean.

