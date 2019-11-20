13 Creative Gifts For Every Type Of Foodie In Your Life

Every friend group has its designated foodie — the person who knows all about the best new restaurants, welcomes you into their apartment with a slice of homemade banana bread, brings the most decadent meals to work everyday, or (better yet) a combination of the three. With the holidays approaching, there's no better time to tap into that niche to find your foodie friend a gift they'll reach for week after week.

From the avid baker to the kitchen scientist, there's a unique holiday gift for every type of foodie in your life. And, to make the holidays even easier, we're sharing a few of our favorites that you can buy on Walmart.com. Whether it's an unexpected throwback like an EasyBake Oven or a professional-level stand-up mixer for under $200, these foodie finds are truly built to please.

For The Kitchen Experimenter

For The Baker

For The Green Cook

For The Kitchen Gadget Enthusiast

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments. This article reflects price at publication and may change.