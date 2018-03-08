13 Creepy Real-Life Deja Vu Stories That You Really Shouldn’t Read Right Before Bed

Chances are good that, at some point in your life, you have experienced some form of deja vu — and chances are also good that that experience was probably a little bit strange. That's because, to put it simply, deja vu is creepy. The official definition of the phenomenon, according to Merriam-Webster, is, "a feeling of having already experienced the present situation." The feeling is fleeting, often comes up out of nowhere, and can leave you a bit unsettled. The only thing weirder than feeling deja vu is reading some of the creepiest instances of deja vu that pop up on the internet from time to time.

Those hair-raising stories are often hard to explain, mainly because deja vu itself is hard to explain. The moment is so fast and comes out of nowhere, so it's really difficult for scientists to study and research. There are lots of theories about the phenomenon. Some people insist that it's some sort of glitch in the matrix, while others think it's a sign of a mental illness. Doctors and psychologists don't seem to have a straight answer either. Some researchers have said that deja vu is a way for your brain to know your memory checking system is working well. Carl Jung has referred to it as something "immemorially known." Some people speculate that deja vu has to do with past lives or alien abduction. There are no concrete answers!

The confusion and mystery surrounding this feeling only make it more skin-crawling. Ready to get even more freaked out? Read these creepy instances of deja vu that actually happened: