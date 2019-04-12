With all this talk about single-use plastics in the news lately, you might be wondering how you can make an impact on a smaller level. The EPA says one of the most effective ways you can reduce your carbon footprint is by trying not to create new waste by using environmentally friendly items that use less packaging and less raw materials. To get you started, these are just 13 environmentally friendly items you can keep in your purse and use every single day.

What actually makes a product greener and more sustainable is complicated, says the EPA, but the organization considers the various ways products could affect human health and the environment throughout their life cycles. This includes the products effects on toxic exposures, air pollution, water pollution, climate change, ozone depletion, natural resource use, waste disposal, and ecosystem damage, according to the EPA.

According to Business Insider, three quarters of Americans are concerned about the environment, but far fewer are actively doing anything to help reverse the effects of climate change. But you don't have to do anything huge to make an impact. You can swap out single-use coffee pods for reusable coffee filters, says Business Insider, or switch to a laundry detergent made out of natural ingredients. Or toss these 13 items in your purse and maybe share a few with your friends.

1. These Reusable Straws

Klean Kanteen 5 Piece Straw Set $9.95 Klean Kanteen Never ask for a plastic straw again when you have your own reusable straw that you can carry around with you. This set also comes with its own cleaning brush to keep your straws nice and clean.

2. These Reusable Makeup Remover Pads

TOPOINT Reusable Makeup Remover Pads (16 Count) $14 Amazon These eco-friendly makeup remover pads are reusable and biodegradable, so you can use these babies over and over again. They come with a laundry bag, so they're easy to wash after you use them.

3. This Silicone Coffee Cup Lid

Aspire Six-Piece Silicone Drinking Cup Lid $3.99 Amazon Swap out your favorite coffee shop's plastic lids for your own silicone lid and make a small impact on your daily plastic use. Since these are made out of silicone, they're really flexible and won't take up very much room in your purse.

4. These Reusable Snack Bags

Wegreeco Reusable Sandwich & Snack Bags, Set of 3 $9.99 Amazon Keep your lunch and snacks in these adorable reusable bags instead of single-use plastic bags. They're made out of food-safe fabrics and even have zippers.

5. These Organic Cotton Swabs

Organyc 100% Organic Cotton Swabs $3.99 Amazon These 100% organic cotton swabs and their packaging are made with renewable and sustainable raw materials. You never know when you may need a cotton swab for personal care or otherwise.

6. This Plant-Based Sunscreen

Bare Republic Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 $9.29 Target Bare is a vegan, plant-based sunscreen that uses the active ingredients zinc oxide and titanium dioxide to provide UV protection.

7. This Eco-Friendly Lip Balm

Organic Essence Raspberry Lip Balm Organic Essence This lip balm is deeply moisturizing and 100% certified organic, and the tube is completely plastic-free. The only downside is you have to email or call them to place an order.

8. This Solar Phone Charger

Unifun Waterproof External Battery $17 Amazon Harness the power of solar energy to charge your smartphone instead of constantly plugging it into an electrical outlet with this portable solar smartphone charger.

9. These Pens Made Out Of Recycled Water Bottles

Pilot Bottle 2 Pen (B2P) Retractable Ball Point Pens Made From Recycled Bottles (5-pack) $9.99 Amazon These pens are made from recycled water bottles and feature Pilot's G2 gel ink. They're also compatible with Dr. Grip ink refills, so they're extra eco-friendly.

10. These Reusable Coffee Pod Filters

Triple C Reusable K Cups $15 Amazon This might seem like an odd item to keep in your purse, but if you keep just one handy, you can swap it out for a single-use one if there's also some loose coffee you can fill it with.

11. This Smart Reusable Notebook

Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook $32 Amazon This notebook has 36 reusable pages that wipe clean with a damp cloth. Because it's a smart notebook, you can also push your notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, and more.

12. This Eco-Friendly Air Dryer Brush

EcoTools Ultimate Air Dryer Brush $8.63 Amazon This air dryer brush is made from recycled aluminum and plastic, and the bristles are made from bamboo. The packaging is made from 100% tree-free paper.

13. These Reusable Silicon Tea Bags

Silicon Tea Infuser (6-pack) $9.99 Amazon You can bring these tea infusers to restaurants or even to work and use them over and over again to steep loose-leaf teas. They're high-quality silicone and super easy to clean.

All of these eco-friendly items are small enough to fit in a purse or bag and can be swapped out for a single-use item in your daily life. Change doesn't have to be major. It can start with something as small as your coffee cup lid or pen, and little things like that can make a big difference.