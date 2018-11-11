At this point in 2018, it's almost impossible not to be involved in some sort of Friendsgiving celebration, whether you're hosting it or have just been invited to one. Friendsgiving has officially taken over the holiday of Thanksgiving, and it's not hard to see why: it's a second Thanksgiving dinner, but one that includes your closest friends and probably a whole lot more wine. There's also a lot less pressure surrounding Friendsgiving than Thanksgiving — it's more relaxed and chill, and it's all about having fun. It's great on its own, but there are things you can buy that will make Friendsgiving even better. You can grab these things if you're hosting and want to pull off a great night, or just offer them up as a little gift to whoever is hosting (they'll appreciate the help!).

The below items will do a variety of things: make cleaning up a little bit easier, make getting the food together a faster experience, and make the atmosphere and vibe a lot more fun. You and your friends can undoubtedly have a great time with just food, drinks, and each other's company, but sometimes it's nice to throw some props into the mix to make things a little more exciting. It's a party, and you definitely want it to feel that way!

The other good thing about these? They're all under $50. You don't need to spend a ton of money to have an incredibly celebration. Check out the below items that will bring your Friendsgiving to the next level:

1 Plastic Dishware Occasions 50-piece Disposable Dinnerware Set $21.90 Amazon If you aren't already using disposable dinnerware at Friendsgiving, then what are you even doing? Sure, it's nice to feel fancy and chic with real plates and all of that, but it's also a huge pain to clean up later on. No one wants to deal with washing dishes when they could be hanging out with their friends. Instead, use disposable plates that look nicer than a plain paper plate, like these from Amazon. Just remember to rinse them off and recycle them. Buy on Amazon

2 Wine Bottle Stickers Friendsgiving Wine Bottle Labels, $8.89 Amazon These labels are cute to put on all of the wine bottles. Why? Well, for one thing, it makes for a very aesthetically pleasing and adorable Instagram photo. For another, it's just a fun and inexpensive way to make the party more decorative. Buy on Amazon

3 Readymade Antipasto Trays Feta and Kalamata Antipasto Tray $0 Olli Typically, Friendsgiving is more of a potluck where everyone brings a dish, which means no one has to do a ton of cooking work on their own. But if you're a terrible cook or running low on time, there's no shame in buying something premade. Olli offers some great anitpasto platters. All you need to do is open them up, then arrange them on a plate, and they'll look super impressive. Genius! Buy at a grocery store near you

4 Friendsgiving Drinking Game Friendsgiving Party Game $9.99 Amazon If you need to kickstart the party, put out a little game like this one, and let people know they can drink or not. It's a good way to start some interesting conversation, whether or not there's alcohol involved. Buy on Amazon

5 Cute Cups Friendsgiving Cups $15.25 Etsy Again, plasticware is so, so much easier than cleaning up real dishes and glasses. Instead of putting out (very breakable) wine glasses, just give out these cute plastic cups. Buy on Etsy

6 Pumpkin Crackers Pumpkin Crackers $20.97 Williams-Sonoma Crackers are silly and old-fashioned, but they can also be weirdly fun. Plus, then you all get cute little crowns to wear for pictures. Buy on Williams-Sonoma

7 Leftovers Kit Thanksgiving Leftovers Kit $11.99 Party City This is a genius idea: disposable paper leftover containers for your guests. It's a great way to divvy up the food without having to lend out all of your good takeout containers that you'll probably then never see again. Buy at Party City

8 Koozies Thanksgiving Can Coolers $4 Etsy Koozies aren't exactly necessary, but they're fun to give out and to use as decor throughout the night. Plus, it's a souvenir from the best Friendsgiving ever. Buy on Etsy

9 Cute T-Shirt Friendsgiving Shirt $18 Etsy Okay, so this is mainly for you, but it's fine! It's a cute thing to wear that night, and you'll look on point in all of the pictures. Buy on Etsy

10 Friendsgiving Survival Kit Friendsgiving Survival Kit $15 Pinch Provisions This little kit of Friendsgiving necessities is adorable to bring with you. It includes wine markers, a bib for the messiest eater, hand cleaners, pain relievers, an antacid, stain removers, dental floss, a pants expander, and more. It's basically everything you need for the night. Buy on Pinch Provisions

11 Printable Games Thanksgiving Games Bundle $14 Etsy These printable games give you lots of different options for a great price point. They're guaranteed to make the night more fun! Buy on Etsy

12 Wine Glass Markers Wine Glass Markers $8.99 Amazon This is a great way to make sure you know where your glass is at all times, because it's easy to get confused. Buy on Amazon