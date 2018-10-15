13 Items Under $30 From Target That Will Change Your Living Space
When you think of upgrading your interior design game, you probably think of spending a lot of money. Often times, altering the appearance of a space comes with a hefty price tag. But the truth is, there are so many small and affordable changes you can make that have the power to transform an entire room. Here I've put together a list of items under $30 from Target that will change your space to prove my point. You don't need to break out all of the power tools or go ham on expensive furniture items to make a big difference.
To change the vibe of a room doesn't take as much sweat or money as you might think. With a little bit of creativity and selective planning, you can add a few items to a room that will completely inspire a new attitude. Sometimes it's just a lamp, sometimes it's just a rug, other times it's a mirror or blanket. Whatever it might be, try out a few inexpensive items and see how much of an impact they make on the space before you start going wild with design plans. It might sound dramatic to say that a throw pillow could change a room, but it's totally accurate. Here are a few of my transformative design picks from my favorite place on earth, Target.
Woven Rug
Rhett Overdyed Woven Rug - Threshold
$16.99
Rugs pull spaces together by making them look finished and harmonious, even when your decorations are kind of eclectic.
Decorative Pillow
Lumbar Pillow Pom Floral - Opalhouse
$18.99
Spruce up your couch game in one single step: add a throw pillow. Yes, it's seriously that easy.
Wall Decor
Porcelain Flower Decorative Wall Sculpture - Opalhouse
$19.99
Adding a few little accents to walls can help to transform a boring space into a fun space. Color, shapes and textures can all bring a flat white wall to life.
Faux Flowers
Astilbe Flower Bundle (16") - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
$6.49
While fresh flowers are always nice to have around, they're expensive and they don't last long. Get yourself some great and vibrant fake flowers and put them in jars or vases to decorate your space. They instantly make a room feel more alive and inviting.
Framed Art
Framed Wall Art 16"x12" - Botanical - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
$17.49
A simple framed picture can do a lot to make a space look more interesting and put together. Spotlight one picture that's important to you, or add a few to create a gallery look.
Fern Wallpaper
Wallpaper Fern Print - Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia
$27.99
Wallpaper so effectively changes the way a room looks. Walls take on an entirely different personality when you put up wallpaper, so if you want a drastic change, cover your walls with a fun pattern or color.
Pendant Light
Crosby Small Pendant Ceiling Light - Threshold
$15.74
If you don't have the floor space for a lamp, try a pendant light. It offers just as much light while also adding a decorative and modern element to the room.
Decorative Window Curtains
Vintage Gate Curtain Panel Cream (55"x95") - The Industrial Shop
$24.48
Dressing up your windows is a super effective way of dressing up an entire room. Curtains can help to add color, pattern or texture to a space, but they also add to control the light and cozy it up.
Marquee Letter
Metal Marquee Letter Small LED - Threshold
$7.49
If you want to make a bold change, add some marquee lettering to your space. You can line up a few letters on a table, prop them on a bookshelf or even hang them on the wall. Spell out a word, do your initials, or write a full phrase.
Throw Blanket
60"x50" Faux Mohair Buffalo Check Throw Blanket Black/Cream - Threshold
$26.99
It's expensive to get a new couch, and if that's outside of your budget, there's a cheap fix: a decorative throw blanket. drape a blanket cross your couch and give it a washable makeover instantly.
Decorative Serving Bowl
Serving Bowl - Blue - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
$9
Swap out your boring old white serving bowl for a new one with a pop of color. It doesn't have to match your dish or glassware, as it can stand alone as a decorative centerpiece on the table.
Printed Shower Curtain
Floral Shower Curtain - Threshold
$13.99
One of the easiest ways to give your bathroom a pop of color and an inviting vibe is to add a printed shower curtain. It's super easy to install and in an instant, it takes over the room, adding color and fun.