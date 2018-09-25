A chill in the air, nights growing longer as days shrink down to nothing — fall's officially here, could that be why you're shivering? Or could it be that soon we'll be knee-deep in the month of official witching season, October? With the fall season comes a glut of movies all vying for attention, but October in particular has a slew of eagerly anticipated films dropping in it. Though horror is the motif of the month, there's far more than that heading to theaters, such as these 13 movies out this October you need to see.

While the sequel to the Halloween original film, featuring Jamie Lee Curtis taking her crown back as Scream Queen, is one of the bigger tentpoles of the time, there's also a fourth remake of that tragic tale of fame on the wane and a talent that's got to shine — the highly-anticipated A Star Is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga. There are plenty of other flicks out in October worth seeing, and for those who want some arthouse aura with their horror, the director of Call Me By Your Name leveraged his immense cred to... remake the Italian dance school witch film Suspiria. Whatever you're into, there's something on this list for you.

1 'A Star Is Born' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube This is the movie so many people have been waiting for. Bradley Cooper stars and directs the fourth remake of a fading rock star launching the career of his protege (played by Lady Gaga this time around), who vaults to fame as he sinks. In theaters October 5.

2 'The Hate U Give' ONE Media on YouTube Starr Carter (Amandla Stenberg) straddles two very different environments — the poor, predominantly black neighborhood she grew up in, and the rich, mostly white prep school she now attends. She's able to carefully balance the two sides of her life, until one night she witnesses police fatally shoot her best friend from her neighborhood. Pressured on all sides about the incident, Starr must figure out what's right for her to do. In theaters October 5.

3 'Venom' Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube This is one you need to see just because every fan will be debating it ad nauseam for the rest of the season. The alien symbiote from Spider-Man stories gets a star role when it merges with a journalist (Tom Hardy) trying to take down the billionaire head of the company who kept it. In theaters October 5.

4 'Bad Times At The El Royale' 20th Century Fox on YouTube In the '60s, seven strangers (including Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Jeff Bridges, and a mostly open-shirted Chris Hemsworth) end up at the otherwise empty El Royale hotel. Everyone has a secret they're hiding, with one night to possibly set things right, but of course, nothing goes as planned. In theaters October 12.

5 'First Man' Universal Pictures on YouTube This biopic following NASA's attempt to put the first man on the moon focuses heavily on Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), his work and family life. In theaters October 12.

6 'The Oath' RoadsideFlix on YouTube If you thought your holidays were divisive, wait'll you get a load of this. The Oath features Tiffany Haddish, John Cho, and Carrie Brownstein all thrown into a bitter, loud family throwdown. In theaters October 12.

7 'Beautiful Boy' Amazon Studios on YouTube Timothee Chalamet plays Nick, a seemingly perfect teen with a debilitating meth addiction. His father (Steve Carell) will do whatever he can to bring his son back to health. In theaters October 12.

8 'Halloween' Universal Pictures on YouTube Well, it is October. The 2018 film is a direct sequel of the original Halloween. 40 years down the road, Michael Myers escapes from his institution to terrorize Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis), but she's had years to prepare for this moment. In theaters October 19.

9 'Can You Ever Forgive Me?' FoxSearchlight on YouTube In this based-on-a-true-story film, Melissa McCarthy plays celebrity biographer Lee Israel. When her bios stop selling and she's strapped for cash, she turns to forging saucy letters and signing celebrity names to sell. In theaters October 19.

10 'On Her Shoulders' RYOT on YouTube Though calling a documentary about an ISIS sexual abuse survivor 'hopeful' might seem odd, this film following 23-year-old Nadia Murad is just that. Murad has her entire future devoted to working as vocal activist and advocate to rouse people into action, to ensure it never happens again. In theaters October 19.

11 'Burning' Well Go USA Entertainment on YouTube Based on a story by Haruki Murakami, this Korean-language romance-mystery was just submitted as the national entry for the Oscars. Yoo Ah-in plays a young man who runs into his childhood crush, and the two rekindle their friendship. When she returns from vacation, she brings along a mysterious young man (played by Steven Yeun) with an odd hobby that may be more metaphor than literally burning down greenhouses. In theaters October 26.

12 'Monrovia, Indiana' Zipporah Films A master of the form drops the viewer into rural America with this observational documentary about all aspects of life in a small midwestern town. In theaters October 26.