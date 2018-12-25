Now that you've finished showering your loved ones with presents, it's time to treat yourself. Perhaps you didn't get the one gift that you really wanted this holiday season — that gorgeous designer purse you've been eyeing for months. Well, guess what? There's no better feeling than buying something for yourself, and designer resale sites like LePrix, Rebag, and The RealReal make it easier than ever to find the perfect purse to add to your collection. However, not only do these luxury consignment sites have every purse imaginable from all of your favorite brands, they also have a ton of extremely rare handbags that are almost impossible to get anywhere else. In fact, some of them are one of a few made, ever.

While these particular rare purses may not be within your budget — many of them cost more than a student loan balance or a downpayment on a home — each of them are so fun to ooh and ahh at. From the limited-edition Hermès Birkin bags to the collectible Louis Vuitton collaborations, each of these beautiful purses will have you wondering — who can afford any of these?!

Here are some of the most expensive rare bags in the world.

Chanel Matryoshka Russian Doll Handbag Chanel Matryoshka Russian Doll Handbag $14,035 Le Prix Buy Now This adorable purse opens up like one of those Russian nesting dolls. Of course, Chanel had to add its own flair to it, making it the most glamorous Matryoshka doll you've ever seen.

Hermes Plume 28 Gris Cendre Himalaya Hermes Plume 28 Gris Cendre Himalaya $125,825 Le Prix Buy Now The crocodile skin used to make this particular Hermès came from a rare breed of Nile crocodile. What makes it even more rare is that it came in this particular purse style.

Hermes Constance Handbag Epsom 24 Hermes Constance Handbag Epsom 24 $10,340 Rebag Buy Now Birkin collectors need this for their Birkin vaults. According to Rebag, this Constance handbag is a very rare size Hermès Birkin that you rarely find on resale sites.

Hermes Limited Edition Barenia and Wicker Picnic Kelly 35 Hermes Limited Edition Barenia and Wicker Picnic Kelly 35 $60,000 The RealReal Buy Now Did you know that one of the most famous and limited-edition Kelly bags was created to be a functional picnic basket? You may not want to carry a baguette inside this $60,000 purse now, but you can pay homage to its original purpose by pairing it with a stylish gingham dress instead.