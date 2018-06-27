13 Photos Of Donald Trump's Hair, Through Thick & Thin

If you keep an eye on politics and the news, you may notice that the president's mane is a frequently broached subject. It's the kind of topic that has been covered in the New York Times, TIME magazine, Rolling Stone, New York Magazine, and other places. So, if you're ever been interested in a photo history of Donald Trump's hair, here's your chance to take it all in.

For what it's worth, the president also seems to be aware of the public's curiosity in his locks. In 2015, the New York Times reported on Trump's presidential campaign trail in South Carolina and noted that he asked a woman to pull his hair to prove it was real. He told his audience, "I don’t wear a toupee — it’s my hair." Three years later in February 2018, the president spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and gave the audience a generous view of the back of his head — specifically, Trump's thinning spot.

While speaking of his hair in Maryland, the New York Times reported, Trump appeared to have a vulnerable moment and told his audience, "Oh, I try like hell to hide that bald spot, folks. I work hard at it. It doesn't look bad. Hey, we are hanging in, we are hanging in, we are hanging in there. Right? Together, we are hanging in."

In January, People magazine wrote about Trump's White House doctor, Ronny Jackson, who said that Trump takes Propecia, a common pill for male baldness taken once a day to purportedly slow hair loss. So it won't be wrong to say that the president puts care into his hair. Here's a visual history into Trump's mane.

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Here's a detailed and up close view of the president's hair from the front.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images Trump seems to have feathery layers in the back of his head. If you're looking for a description, think in terms of "avian," "crisp," or how New York Magazine put it: "gossamer."

Scott Olson/Getty Images News/Getty Images If you've wondered what exactly Trump's hair color is, don't worry; Vanity Fair interviewed 32 celebrities who tried to describe Trump's hair color at the Toronto Film Festival in 2015. Ellen Page said it was "corn" while Idris Elba said it was "cornflake color." Comedian Sarah Silverman called it the color of "Tuscan surprise" and Elle Fanning sounded a dash poetic when she described Trump's hair as "buttery silver brass." Whatever color it is, Trump's hair does get people talkin'.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News/Getty Images Maybe this kind of from-the-top lighting should help people figure what Trump's hair color is.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images News/Getty Images It may look thin from this angle but as Trump has assured the public time and again that his hair doing just fine. In 2011, the former Celebrity Apprentice host appeared in an in-depth Rolling Stone interview and explained his hair routine with intricate detail. "OK, what I do is, wash it with Head and Shoulders. I don't dry it, though. I let it dry by itself. It takes about an hour," Trump said about his morning routine. "Do I comb it forward? No, I don't comb it forward," he added. "I actually don't have a bad hairline. When you think about it, it's not bad. I mean, I get a lot of credit for comb-overs. But it's not really a comb-over. It's sort of a little bit forward and back."

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News/Getty Images Remember that bit about Trump showing his balding spot to his Maryland audience in February? Well, here's a glimpse from that eventful day.

Mark Lyons/Getty Images News/Getty Images Some more hair touching and feeling for the crowd.

Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images News/Getty Images Trump seems to be having a good time here.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images In case you were ever interested, here is a 2015 shot of Trump's static hair in the United Kingdom only seconds after a protester rubbed a yellow balloon on his head.

Andrew Redington/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Getting that vitamin D under the sun.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images You can expect to see Trump's hair in the air in various photos where the president is either ascending or descending Air Force One. Blame the wind.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images News/Getty Images The president's hair seems to be doing OK here among admirers.