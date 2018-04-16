At this point, Coachella is known as a place to be seen more than it is for being a music festival. It is expected for social media influencers, models, and other up and coming celebrities to be at the event, but it was surprising to see Real Houseiwves of Beverly Hills stars at Coachella. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Edwin Arroyave, and Mauricio Umansky, were all in Indio, California to enjoy the first weekend of the festival. On top of that, Erika Girardi's pop star alter ego Erika Jayne performed and DJed a Coachella party.

There's no doubt that the Beverly Hills Housewives are some of the coolest women on the planet, but it just seems a little out of character for these sophisticated women of the world to be at a music festival, hanging in a field, wearing casual clothing, waiting in line to use porta potties, and watching performances from hundreds of yards away in a big crowd full of civilians. That is a far cry from the private yacht parties and luxurious themed events that they typically attend in the 90210 zip code.

This is just proves that even when you think you know the Real Housewives cast members inside and out that they can surprise even the biggest fans by doing something out of the ordinary.

Check out the photos that Kyle, Lisa, Teddi, and Erika shared from Coachella, below.

1 Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave kylerichards18 on Instagram Kyle, Lisa, and Teddi may look laid back and casual in their festival attire, but there's no chance that they bargain shopped for those looks. Nevertheless, it is refreshing to see them all dress down for a change.

2 Lisa, Kyle, & Teddi kylerichards18 on Instagram The Beverly Hills Housewives enjoyed the nightlife at Coachella and Lisa even decided to rock sunglasses at night.

3 Kyle & Teddi teddimellencamp on Instagram Housewives in jean shorts? That is not a common sight. Nevertheless, Kyle and Teddi look amazing in their outfits.

4 Edwin & Teddi tedwinator on Instagram Coachella is far from a typical date night (or date day), but the Arroyaves are clearly thriving in this photo from the festival.

5 Teddi & Edwin teddimellencamp on Instagram Watch out Kimye, Teddi and Edwin nailed the not-smiling mirror selfie in this photo.

6 Erika Jayne Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who else could pull off wearing a My Little Pony T-shirt as a dress? Pretty much no one. The singer was super adorable with this throwback shirt, her giant bow, and bright white heels.

7 Erika Jayne Getting A Piggyback Ride Instagram/theprettymess Coachella can be treacherous. It's a long weekend in the heat, walking around in the dirt and grass. Erika's feet were probably thankful for the break during this piggyback ride.

8 Erika Jayne Getting Glammed Instagram/theprettymess Erika Jayne is infamous for her glam squad, so of course, she shared a snap of herself in the hair and makeup chair getting ready to slay at Coachella.

9 Mauricio Umansky Instagram/kylerichards18 Considering that Mauricio is a super successful real estate agent in Beverly Hills, its tough to think that any home would shock him and Kyle, but this one did. Who just has a beach in their backyard?

10 Teddi & Edwin Instagram/teddimellencamp Does an outfit change even count if it wasn't documented with a selfie? Teddi was looking very early 2000's Britney Spears in this newsboy hat, so of course she had to snap a selfie.

11 Edwin & Mauricio Instagram/teddimellencamp Is there a bromance brewing among the Real Husbands of Beverly Hills? It sure looks like it.

12 A Double Date Instagram.com/teddimellencamp Most couples double date by going out to dinner, but Kyle, Mauricio, Teddi, and Edwin stepped up their game by turning Coachella into a date night.