13 Photos Of The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills At Coachella That Show Them Totally Switching Things Up
At this point, Coachella is known as a place to be seen more than it is for being a music festival. It is expected for social media influencers, models, and other up and coming celebrities to be at the event, but it was surprising to see Real Houseiwves of Beverly Hills stars at Coachella. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Edwin Arroyave, and Mauricio Umansky, were all in Indio, California to enjoy the first weekend of the festival. On top of that, Erika Girardi's pop star alter ego Erika Jayne performed and DJed a Coachella party.
There's no doubt that the Beverly Hills Housewives are some of the coolest women on the planet, but it just seems a little out of character for these sophisticated women of the world to be at a music festival, hanging in a field, wearing casual clothing, waiting in line to use porta potties, and watching performances from hundreds of yards away in a big crowd full of civilians. That is a far cry from the private yacht parties and luxurious themed events that they typically attend in the 90210 zip code.
This is just proves that even when you think you know the Real Housewives cast members inside and out that they can surprise even the biggest fans by doing something out of the ordinary.
Check out the photos that Kyle, Lisa, Teddi, and Erika shared from Coachella, below.
1Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, & Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave
Kyle, Lisa, and Teddi may look laid back and casual in their festival attire, but there's no chance that they bargain shopped for those looks. Nevertheless, it is refreshing to see them all dress down for a change.
2Lisa, Kyle, & Teddi
The Beverly Hills Housewives enjoyed the nightlife at Coachella and Lisa even decided to rock sunglasses at night.
3Kyle & Teddi
Housewives in jean shorts? That is not a common sight. Nevertheless, Kyle and Teddi look amazing in their outfits.
4Edwin & Teddi
Coachella is far from a typical date night (or date day), but the Arroyaves are clearly thriving in this photo from the festival.
5Teddi & Edwin
Watch out Kimye, Teddi and Edwin nailed the not-smiling mirror selfie in this photo.
6Erika Jayne
Who else could pull off wearing a My Little Pony T-shirt as a dress? Pretty much no one. The singer was super adorable with this throwback shirt, her giant bow, and bright white heels.
7Erika Jayne Getting A Piggyback Ride
Coachella can be treacherous. It's a long weekend in the heat, walking around in the dirt and grass. Erika's feet were probably thankful for the break during this piggyback ride.
8Erika Jayne Getting Glammed
Erika Jayne is infamous for her glam squad, so of course, she shared a snap of herself in the hair and makeup chair getting ready to slay at Coachella.
9Mauricio Umansky
Considering that Mauricio is a super successful real estate agent in Beverly Hills, its tough to think that any home would shock him and Kyle, but this one did. Who just has a beach in their backyard?
10Teddi & Edwin
Does an outfit change even count if it wasn't documented with a selfie? Teddi was looking very early 2000's Britney Spears in this newsboy hat, so of course she had to snap a selfie.
11Edwin & Mauricio
Is there a bromance brewing among the Real Husbands of Beverly Hills? It sure looks like it.
12A Double Date
Most couples double date by going out to dinner, but Kyle, Mauricio, Teddi, and Edwin stepped up their game by turning Coachella into a date night.
13Erika Jayne DJing
It looks like Erika is truly in her element while she DJ's. The woman really can do it all.
No one expected the Beverly Hills Housewives to turn up at Coachella, but they did and they slayed it — just like they do at every other event.