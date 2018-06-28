13 Quotes From Books For Your Online Dating Bios, Because There's Nothing Sexier Than Being A Reader
A good bio on a dating profile can certainly make the difference between swiping left or right. After all, haven't we all given a right-swipe to someone whose bio made us smile, even if their pictures were lackluster? And I'm sure you've left-swiped on someone super cute whose bio made you cringe. It just goes to show that you've got to be strategic when it comes to every piece of your profile if you want to make online dating work for you. After all, as Shakespeare said, all's fair in love and Tinder.
But writing bios can be hella difficult. You want your bio to be attention-catching, but not too weird. You want it to be as unique as you are, and shine a light on what makes you so great. You want it to help you connect with other like-minded people. And as if that wasn't hard enough, how on earth are you supposed to capture your vibrant and complex personality in just a few words?
Don't worry, fellow book-lovers: literature is here to save the day. If you're stuck on what to put in your Tinder or Bumble bio, a literary quote is just the thing to give your profile that extra pizazz that will make you stand out from the crowd.
"I, with a deeper instinct, choose a man who compels my strength, who makes enormous demands on me, who does not doubt my courage or my toughness, who does not believe me naïve or innocent, who has the courage to treat me like a woman.”
― Anaïs Nin
"In my perception, the world wasn't a graph or formula or an equation. It was a story.”
― Cheryl Strayed, Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail
"Spend your money on the things money can buy. Spend your time on the things money can’t buy.”
― Haruki Murakami, The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle
“The only way to get rid of a temptation is to yield to it.”
— Oscar Wilde, Picture of Dorian Gray
"I require only three things of a man. He must be handsome, ruthless and stupid.”
— Dorothy Parker
"Anything's possible if you've got enough nerve.”
― J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
"I want to be the friend you fall hopelessly in love with. The one you take into your arms and into your bed and into the private world you keep trapped in your head. The one who will memorize the things you say as well as the shape of your lips when you say them. I want to know every curve, every freckle, every shiver of your body."
—Tahareh Mafi, Unravel Me
"I'm the kind of girl who fantasizes about being trapped in a library overnight.”
― Rainbow Rowell, Fangirl
"nothing is safer/ than the sound of you / reading out loud to me / - the perfect date”
― Rupi Kaur, Milk and Honey
“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.”
― Maya Angelou
“Where does it all lead? What will become of us? These were our young questions, and young answers were revealed. It leads to each other. We become ourselves.”
― Patti Smith, Just Kids
“Life changes in the instant. The ordinary instant.”
― Joan Didion, The Year of Magical Thinking
“Imagine going about your day knowing someone’s carrying you in their mind. That has to be the best part of being in love- the feeling of having a home in some else’s brain.”
― Becky Albertalli, Leah on the Offbeat