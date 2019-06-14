As someone who is ridiculously thankful for her friends and family, I'm always looking for gift ideas to show those nearest and dearest to me how much I care about them. But gift-giving can be hard! If you are struggling to come up with the perfect gift for your bestie, you have come to the right place, because these best friend gift ideas will show off how thoughtful and attentive you really are. After all, you should always consider your BFF's likes and interests first when shopping for the perfect gift.

Best friends can be incredibly difficult to shop for. We talk to our best friends (or at least text them) every day, but when it comes to gifts, the sheer volume of options available to us on the ol' Interwebs can create a vortex, a black hole of pin boards and DIY vlogs that we will overanalyze during our lunch break, until we are inevitably forced by the laws of physics to buy a gift card to her favorite coffee shop.

So, instead of being that friend, approach your gift-giving with a strategy — and check out these suggestions for foolproof gifts:

1. Ukelele

So you can't afford a Les Paul hollow-body guitar this year, but you can get your musical pal a ukulele so that they can strum out their newest inspiration while you marathon The Office for the 50th time.

2. A Dutch Oven

If your friend is the type to cook a feast for their closest pals, contribute to their kitchen arsenal with this awesome Dutch oven. There is an entire genre of recipes dedicated to cooking with a Dutch oven, which will give them plenty of material to work with.

3. A Margarita Kit

Don't forget the tequila and limes when you give your friend the gift of a real fiesta! Your foodie friend probably knows how to make some delicious fajitas too, so you have that to look forward to.

4. Bobbi Brown Highlighting Powder

Help your bestie bring out their natural sparkle with this highlighting powder by Bobbi Brown. You can never have enough highlighter, and your BFF will appreciate that you know this.

5. A Polaroid Camera

Make sure your artsy friend can capture all of your most photo-worthy spontaneous moments with this instant camera. That way, not only will you have given them a great addition to their photography toolkit, you'll both have loads of new photos to display to celebrate your friendship.

6. Star Wars Trivia Book

Nurture your BFF's inner geek while improving your chances of becoming the championship bar trivia team with this book of Star Wars facts and trivia.

7. Harry Potter Swag

Any Potterhead knows that wizarding merch is always a welcome gift to find under any tree. If you can't find an invisibility cloak or a satchel of floo powder, maybe snag your bestie this Ministry of Magic toilet decal! Hilarious.

8. Tampon-Shaped Booze Tube

Your cool friend probably makes a second home of the local ball park, and already has tickets to this year's hottest festivals, so you can get them the perfect gift with these tampon-shaped tubes for smuggling liquor into events (or into the movies, it's your choice).

9. Portable Beach Radio

For the bestie who has everything, try which allows you to listen to AM, FM, or even Spotify, if you have cell service on the beach. I can tell you that in college, one of my besties had portable speakers, and we used them absolutely all of the time. Also, if any of my friends are reading this, I do not currently own this or any other beach radio, so, there's that.

10. Facial Cleansing Brush

Give your busy BFF the gift of luxury with this multi-tasking face cleansing brush and massager. It easily recharges via USB, and one charge lasts up to a month of uses.

11. This Silly Book About Friendship

This collection of comics about friendship is sure to make your funny best friend lol whenever you're not around to do that for them. Plus, at 128 pages, this book is long enough to earn the time-honored position on the back of the toilet.

12. Yes Please by Amy Poehler

Get them laughing with this instant classic by the rush chair of the comedy sorority, Amy Poehler. They'll thank you for the read, and for the invaluable contributions to their witty banter.

13. Unbreakable Dog Toys

Your dog parent friend will thank you when they opens an unbreakable dog toy. While it might seem like a gift for their pup, the hours of attention that a good dog toy provides will give them the time to do things like go out to dinner without having to worry about coming home to an apartment full of chewed shoes.

14. Pour Over Coffee Carafe

Your caffeinated friend will be equipped to make coffee the chic way with this glass coffee carafe from Chemex. This one makes about six cups of the good stuff.

Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.