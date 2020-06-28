A lively plant in an adorable pot can add life and color to any room and make a house feel like a home. Not only are plants proven to improve your overall well being, they’re also an easy and affordable home and garden decor solution. The best cute planters come in a material that works for your plant and climate and boast features that make caring for your plant even easier. Before you click “buy now,” here are a few things to consider.

Materials

Depending on your plant's needs and the time of year, a planter's material is an important consideration. Some of the picks below work better for indoors, others are ideal for outdoor plants, and some are hybrids that can be used anywhere.

Ceramic: Glazed ceramic pots are fragile and can be more costly, but generally boast the largest variety of color, pattern, and design. This type of planter can be used for both indoor and outdoor use but would need to be moved indoors to protect it from freezing temperatures.

Plastic/Resin: This lightweight and low-cost option can be used indoors and outdoors, holds moisture, and is flexible for roots as they expand. It is also safe to keep a plastic planter outside during colder months. If you're worried about how a plant will do in one of the other pot materials, plant it in plastic first and slip the plastic into your more decorative pots.

Terracotta: These pots are great for indoors or warmer regions but will not hold up against frost in the winter. The material itself is porous, which keeps water and air flowing throughout the plant.

Iron/metal: If you have a tall plant that needs extra stabilization, an iron or metal pot is ideal, plus it doesn't hold heat and is great for winter plants. A metal pot can dent and rust, but choosing one with a rust-resistant finish can keep it looking great.

Features

Regardless of whether you're shopping for an indoor or outdoor planter, drainage holes are vital because they allow water to soak through the roots of plants and drain out the bottom. If you’re a plant novice, self-watering pots feature a reservoir system in the bottom of the pot that will filter into the plant when it gets dry. If you're short on space, look for unique planters that you can hang or mount to a wall.

With all this in mind, here are the cutest planters for your plant babies.

1. The Best Large Succulent Planter G EPGardening Large Round Succulent Planter $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 8 inches by 3 inches This ceramic pot is large and features a removable saucer and one drainage hole. It is eight inches in diameter, making it ideal for fitting a variety of succulents without overcrowding them. The planter, which can be used indoors and outdoors, boasts a unique marble design and comes in two colors. Helpful Review: “This is a great size bowl with drainage for the succulents. I am very pleased with it. I like the light color of the bowl and this gives added beauty to my succulents."

2. The Best Mini Succulent Pots in Bulk Winlyn Mini Terracotta Pots (24-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 2.5 inches by 2.5 inches These small terracotta planters are painted with a matte white color and accented with a gold metallic line. They each have a drainage hole, though they lack a drip tray, so you can fill them with soil and plants or use them for propagating. These pots are meant to be temporary homes for your plants as they grow and before you replant them in larger pots. This pack of 24 offers endless crafting and gardening possibilities. It is unclear whether these pots are safe outdoors (though terracotta is not ideal for cold temps), and most reviewers say they display these indoors. Helpful Review: “The most beautiful 2.5 inches clay pots ever! These pots are absolutely gorgeous. The packaging is amazing as they come very well protected. They’ll [make] terrific favors for a party I’m having."

3. The Best Small Ceramic Plant Pots Greenaholics Succulent Plant Pots (Set of 2) $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 3.07 inches by 3.12 inches These small planters are adorable homes for single succulents or small plants. The white ceramic porcelain is timeless and the bamboo saucers are both functional and stylish. The minimalist design fits in any space and the durable material and classic look make this a favorite. It has a drainage hole, but reviewers warn not to overwater plants because the hole is on the small side. Helpful Review: “These are the perfect little plant holders. I bought them to propagate two of my aloe vera leaves that had broken off and these were absolutely perfect for what I needed. I would definitely buy them again or recommend to anyone looking for some cute little pots.”

4. The Best Standing Planter La Jolie Muse Ceramic Plant Pot with Wood Stand $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 7.3 inches by 5.6 inches Standing planters can be expensive, but this beautiful, hand-painted gem is affordable and utilitarian. The white ceramic planter and natural wood stand are easy to assemble and stand the test of time. This indoor/outdoor pot is perfect for medium to large plants and does not feature a drainage hole. There is a larger option available for bigger plants. Helpful Review: “I have been looking for a nice pot to hold my plants for a while, and could not find a good one. Most pots I found in store are outdoor style: rough, bulky, dark color, and industrial style. This one captured my eyes when I first saw it online, delicate, nice color, even with a wood holder. It is wilder than most of the pots, so I put multiple succulent plants inside. It makes my day green and happy."

5. The Best Planter For Trees Classic Home and Garden Honeysuckle Planter $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 15 inches by 15 inches This planter for trees has the look of an expensive stone, but is actually made of plastic, making it easy to move and use in all climates. It comes in 10 additional colors so you can pick the pot that best matches your home, plus the color won't fade thanks to the UV-coated finish. It does not have drainage holes, but reviewers say they were able to drill small holes into the bottom effortlessly. You can use it both indoors and outdoors. Helpful Review: “I bought this for a young lemon tree I will need to move indoors for the winter and outdoors for the summer so I was looking for a planter that could both handle the outdoor elements but look nice and high quality enough to move indoors. This planter is perfect!! Arrived undamaged and looks amazing for a plastic container of this price ..."

6. The Best Head Planter Yikush Female Head Plant Pot $37 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 6.3 inches by 8.67 inches This unique pot looks like a female head and your plant transforms into its "hair." This fun trend is made affordable with this resin plastic indoor or outdoor pot. The pot features a drainage hole and a rubber stopper to plug the hole when potting. You can create your own design by adding plants to dress up the planter's face. Reviewers say they even added fun accessories like glasses or scarves to give their planter even more personality. Helpful Review: “I love this planter and the serene expression on her face. It has a painted clay look but is actually a very lightweight plastic. I love all the different looks you can give her by adding different plants or flowers. It would be fun to plant something inside that you can trim and I will eventually do that too I’m sure... grass for a mohawk, waterfall plants that you can trim bangs and layers in. So many possibilities. It is such a pretty pot, with great character. It definitely catches peoples’ attention in a good way.”

7. The Best Hanging Planter La Jolie Muse Hanging Planter (2-Pack) $34 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 10 inches by 4.7 inches It can be tricky to find a hanging planter that you can use inside, but this white speckled set looks beautiful both inside and outside of your home. The lightweight plastic looks like expensive concrete and features four drainage holes in each planter and removable plugs. It can withstand all kinds of climates without cracking or fading. Reviewers say the durable triple rope hanger is much sturdier than most and that this matching set of two pots last a long time and keep plants thriving. Helpful Review: “You can't beat this for nice looking, functional [piece]. It comes with plugs for the holes if you're hanging it inside. it's nice and light so it's not going to pull your ceiling hanger out. I'm happy with this purchase. Even the rope is good quality, some hanging planters come with jute, which made me nervous that it's just going to fall apart and end up in my bed in the middle of the night.”

8. The Most Unique Planter Set Potey Ceramic Pots (3-Pack) $39 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions (small pot): 4.2 inches by 3.9 inches

Dimensions (medium pot): 5.1 inches by 4.7 inches

Dimensions (large pot): 6.6 inches by 5.9 inches These handcrafted ceramic pots are the best of both worlds, featuring the unique look of wood with the durability and ease-of-care of ceramic. This set comes with three different sizes to fit a variety of plants and a single drainage hole with a removable saucer to accommodate any plant. This planter works best for indoor plants. Helpful Review: “Got these pots for some indoor plants to 'clean the air.' I haven't re-potted the plants into these pots yet, but they look good and sturdy and very stylish."

9. The Best Ceramic Planter For Medium-Sized Plants Potey Planter Ceramic Plant Flower Pot $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 5.1 inches by 7.7 inches This ceramic pot is modern and minimalist, with a glazed exterior and choice of three colors — blue, black, or white — that will brighten up any space. It has one drainage hole and a matching saucer that keeps your table or floor free of moisture. You can snag this pot in a small, four-inch size, as well. This planter is ideal for indoor and outdoor use and will insulate the roots of your plant, keeping it safe during temperature changes. Helpful Review: “This pot is super cute. I love that it’s a ceramic pot with a drainage hole and matching saucer — I feel most I see on the market only have one or the other. The pot is a great size for a medium size plant! I potted up my pink princess philo as soon as I unboxed it. The color of the pot is great and really shows off the red stems!”

10. The Best Self-Watering Planters HBServices USA Self Watering + Self Aerating Planter Pot $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 8 inches by 7.25 inches Unlike most self-watering planters, this highly rated option is reasonably priced. The eight-inch pot has a deep reservoir that will water a plant for two weeks. There are large open slats in the bottom of the design that prevent mold, rot, or fungus from growing. The reservoir saucer clips onto the planter, making it easy to remove and refill. The plastic material is sturdy and lightweight, according to reviewers, who mention that the sleek and smooth design looks like ceramic at a distance. You can use this one both indoors and outdoors. Helpful Review: “ ... I have never been able to keep a plant alive but this planter seriously has been the biggest help. I just potted my avocado tree sprout so we will see how it works with that but I love how the soil is ALWAYS damp for the chocolate fingers. I’ve always had a problem either over watering or not watering enough and this took away all of my worries!”

11. The Best Wall Mounted Planter AmazonBasics Wall Planter $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 6.53 inches by 5.3 inches Hanging plants on your walls is a fun way to create an accent wall on a budget. This indoor wall planter is perfect for air plants or succulents. It is made of ceramic and comes with durable steel brackets to attach to the wall. It doesn't have drainage holes, but reviewers suggest adding pebbles to the bottom of the planter to promote better drainage. You can also purchase this planter in a two- or three-pack and it comes in white or grey with copper, black, or brass accents. Reviewers confirm that it's easy to install. Helpful Review: “I absolutely love these! I had purchased other wall planters from a more expensive store and after trying several times to install them, I could never get them to hang right. These, on the other hand, were so easy to install and look great.”

12. The Best Wrought Iron Planter Gardman Blacksmith Cradle Planter $46 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 24 inches by 21 inches This durable wrought iron planter has legs that fold for easy storage and features a barley twist interior that offer a natural background for your favorite outdoor plants. The planter has a black finish that is resistant to rust and a coco fiber lining that provides drainage. Helpful Review: “Great find and well made. The metal is solid in construction and there is plenty of space to display an entire assortment of flowers. Even after it is filled it can easily be moved to any area. The coir mat is included as well. It sits well above the ground for a great display ..."

13. The Best Classic Terracotta Pots BESTTOYHOME Terra Cotta Pots with Saucer (6-Pack) $33 | Amazon See on Amazon Dimensions: 5 inches by 5 inches Unpainted terracotta planters typically all look the same, but can range significantly in price. This reasonable set of six gives plant lovers with all budgets the chance to have this traditional style in their home. There is a drainage hole and a saucer for each of the pots. Reviewers warn that these pots are extremely fragile. They can be used indoors and outdoors. Helpful Review: “The pots are easy to paint, and the paint sticks really well to them! The drain hole is the perfect size. I was also really satisfied with the way that they were packaged- everything was intact."