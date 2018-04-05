Whether you were happy just to break even with your taxes or if you actually got a tax refund check in the mail, the end of tax season is filled shopping temptations. With the weather changing, spring and summer collections hitting the stores, and your finances feeling momentarily stable, we all slip into a state of "buy, buy, buy." So as you and your friends commiserate together about being so excited to have money that it burns a hole in your pocket, you'll want to get some funny Instagram captions about spending your tax refund ready so you can roll out some #relatable content while you treat yo' self. Your Instagram feed is about to be flooded with tax-related content; the good, the bad, and the funny.

No matter how old you are, how responsible you are, and no matter how smart your intentions are, there's something exciting about getting a check in the mail. It feels like a gift! Before it arrives, you likely tell yourself you're going to use it to pay off your credit card bills, to fix something that's been dangerously broken, or have it deposited directly into your savings account so that you can be a responsible adult and be ready for anything that life throws at you. But, when you actually rip open that envelope, all of your previous intentions fade away, your heartbeat picks up, and you start to imagine a shopping spree montage. Before you know it, all of your hard earned cash is hanging in your closet and your credit card bills aren't any less intimidating than they were before.

If your tax returns disappear before you can even think about saving them, you're not alone. Likely your friends and followers will all be sharing their new purchases online, debuting their new styles thanks to a tax refund check that probably could have gone to a better cause. So don't feel shameful about wanting to spend all of your money on a late night online shopping spree, the internet knows exactly what you're going through. Have a sense of humor about it and use one of these super relatable quotes about spending money as a caption on your tax day Instagrams. At the very least, we can share a laugh about the #struggles of saving.

“I like my money right where I can see it: Hanging in my closet.” —Carrie Bradshaw

“Isn’t it appropriate that the month of the tax begins with April Fools' Day and ends with cries of May Day!” – Robert Knauerhase

“Anyone who lives within their means suffers from a lack of imagination.” – Oscar Wilde

Carpe per diem – seize the check.” – Robin Williams

“The two most beautiful words in the English language are 'cheque enclosed.'” - Dorothy Parker

"The safest way to double your money is to fold it over and put it in your pocket." — Kin Hubbard

"Money will buy you a fine dog, but only love can make it wag its tail" — Richard Friedman

“The best way to teach your kids about taxes is by eating 30 percent of their ice cream” – Bill Murray

“I finally know what distinguishes man from other beasts: financial worries.” – Jules Renard

“Money is a terrible master but an excellent servant.” – P.T. Barnum

“I always say shopping is cheaper than a psychiatrist.” – Tammy Faye Bakker

"I am not a shopaholic, I am helping the economy." – Anonymous

"Shopping is my cardio." – Carrie Bradshaw

"No decision should be made on an empty shopping bag." – Donita K. Paul