14 Holiday 2017 Instagram Caption Ideas That Are Funny & Witty

During the holidays, social media feeds fill up with sentimental words and photos of all things lovely and snow-covered. This is all great, but I know I can't be alone when I say that, sometimes, you just want to mix things up bit, and poke a little fun at the holidays. That's where these funny holiday Instagram caption ideas come in — they will liven up any Instagram feed with a little hilarious Christmas cheer. Considering they're all humorous, witty, and not even a little bit cheesy, posting one of these bad boys with your next holiday photo will get you some mega laughs in addition to some major likes.

A joke can make any day better, and that includes Christmas. Who doesn't appreciate a witty and genuinely hilarious Instagram caption? If you're willing to poke a little fun at the holidays — and as much as we all love them, you gotta admit there's a lot to poke fun at — then you'll want to be sure to bookmark this page.

Leave it to Kylie Minogue, Johnny Carson, Alice Cooper, and a handful of other fabulously funny faces to caption your photos this December. They're the experts, after all — and they're hilarious on top of that. The quotes vary in length and in sarcasm, but each of them would work for a variety of Instagram post options. Give the gift of humor and get to spreading the holiday cheer with these fire (and hilarious) Instagram captions for the holidays.

1. “Once again, we come to the holiday season, a deeply religious time that each of us observes, in his own way, by going to the mall of his choice.” — Dave Barry

2. “I have had a holiday, and I’d like to take it up professionally.” — Kylie Minogue

3. “Mail your packages early so the post office can lose them in time for Christmas.” — Johnny Carson

4. “I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.” — Harlan Miller

5. “For Christmas this year, try giving less. Start with less attitude. There’s more than enough of that in the world as it is — and people will usually just give it back anyway!” — Anne Bristow

6. "Christmas is the season when you buy this year’s gifts with next year’s money.” — Unknown

7. “Christmas it seems to me is a necessary festival; we require a season when we can regret all the flaws in our human relationships: it is the feast of failure, sad but consoling.” — Graham Greene

8. “At Christmas, tea is compulsory. Relatives are optional.” — Robert Godden

9. “The two most joyous times of the year are Christmas morning and the end of school.” — Alice Cooper

10. “As we struggle with shopping lists and invitations, compounded by December’s bad weather, it is good to be reminded that there are people in our lives who are worth this aggravation, and people to whom we are worth the same.” — Donald E. Westlake

11. “Christmas is a time when you get homesick — even when you’re home.” — Carol Nelson

12. “A good holiday is one spent among people whose notions of time are vaguer than yours.” — John B. Priestly

13. “A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.” — Garrison Keillor

14. “I stopped believing in Santa Claus when I was six. Mother took me to see him in a department store and he asked for my autograph.” — Shirley Temple