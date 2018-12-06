Holiday shopping can be majorly stressful, but there's one easy trick to lessen that stress: getting your friends and family gifts that have a double impact. Buying from small shops is a wonderful way to find thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts during the holiday season. Why not look through these holiday gift ideas from Latinx-owned businesses to find something perfect for your friends that also supports this community?

As Fortune reported in November, the the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement found that Latinx women earn around 53 cents for every dollar a non-Latinx, white man makes in the U.S. Afro-Latinx femmes are especially affected by discrimination when it comes to the wage gap. What's more, even Latinx men are estimated to make "14.9 percent less in hourly wages than comparable white men," according to the Economic Policy Institute. Shopping from small businesses is a direct investment in these creators and their communities.

Suffice it to say, the gift-giving season is the perfect time to do just that. From stylish tees and original art, to delish food and home decor, Latinx artisans and entrepreneurs are absolutely killing it. Seriously, you'll be able to find a handmade gift to buy for every single person on your holiday gift list.

Not sure where to start your search? Here's a list of 14 fun holiday gift ideas from Latinx-owned businesses.

1 A Purse That Tells It Like It Is Boss Ass Bitch Crossbody $25 Etsy Make a statement with this cute AF purse designed by Ariel Hernandez, the owner of Dream Heaux Apparel. It'll make the perfect present for that one friend who is still obsessed with the '90s and early 2000s fashion. Buy on Etsy

2 This Powerful Poster Sisterhood Poster $20 The Unapologetically Brown Series Johanna Toruño, the founder of The Unapologetically Brown Series, is known for her visual art that can be found on the streets of New York City. Luckily, you can also buy one of Toruño's gorgeous and powerful posters online for holiday gifting. Buy at The Unapologetically Brown Series

5 An Artsy Tee La Sirena Tee $42 Valfré The fashion brand Valfré, founded by Mexican-born artist Ilse Valfré, has become a cult fave in recent years. Your fashionista friend or family member will adore this stylish shirt that features Valfré's signature art. Buy at Valfré

9 An Updated Baseball Cap Rose Cap $15 Eladani Studio/Etsy Let's be honest: Dad caps are totally back in style. Eladani Studio, owned by artist Diana Flores, has some hats with unique and original prints you can snag for the holidays. Buy on Etsy

10 A Keychain That Will Make You Hungry Hot Cheetos Keychain $7 Candy's Kloset/Etsy Jeanette Castro, the designer behind Candy's Kloset, features favorite midnight snacks in the form of key chains, earrings, and pins. This Hot Cheetos key chain is sure to make your mouth water. Buy on Etsy

12 A Votive With An Important Message "Toxic Machismo" Candles $8 Shop Destruya Shop Destruya has a fun collection of original accessories and tees that definitely make a statement.This votive candle is a great gift for your feminist friends. Buy at Shop Destruya

14 These Ceramic Coasters Stoneware Coasters $9 Artelexia Founded by entrepreneur Elexia de la Parra, Artelexia is a hip shop that features handmade goodies and crafty items inspired by Mexican culture. These hand-painted coasters will make a gorgeous gift for anyone who loves to host dinners and gatherings. Buy at Artelexia