14 Holiday Gifts Ideas From Latinx-Owned Businesses
Holiday shopping can be majorly stressful, but there's one easy trick to lessen that stress: getting your friends and family gifts that have a double impact. Buying from small shops is a wonderful way to find thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gifts during the holiday season. Why not look through these holiday gift ideas from Latinx-owned businesses to find something perfect for your friends that also supports this community?
As Fortune reported in November, the the Labor Council for Latin American Advancement found that Latinx women earn around 53 cents for every dollar a non-Latinx, white man makes in the U.S. Afro-Latinx femmes are especially affected by discrimination when it comes to the wage gap. What's more, even Latinx men are estimated to make "14.9 percent less in hourly wages than comparable white men," according to the Economic Policy Institute. Shopping from small businesses is a direct investment in these creators and their communities.
Suffice it to say, the gift-giving season is the perfect time to do just that. From stylish tees and original art, to delish food and home decor, Latinx artisans and entrepreneurs are absolutely killing it. Seriously, you'll be able to find a handmade gift to buy for every single person on your holiday gift list.
Not sure where to start your search? Here's a list of 14 fun holiday gift ideas from Latinx-owned businesses.
1A Purse That Tells It Like It Is
Make a statement with this cute AF purse designed by Ariel Hernandez, the owner of Dream Heaux Apparel. It'll make the perfect present for that one friend who is still obsessed with the '90s and early 2000s fashion.
2This Powerful Poster
The Unapologetically Brown Series
Johanna Toruño, the founder of The Unapologetically Brown Series, is known for her visual art that can be found on the streets of New York City. Luckily, you can also buy one of Toruño's gorgeous and powerful posters online for holiday gifting.
3The Skincare Set Of Your Dreams
Brujitas Herbs Facial Mask with Chamomile Hydrosol Set
Give someone the gift of relaxation and "me time" with this set of handmade beauty and self-care products from Brujita Skincare. The small shop, founded by Leah Guerrero, is affordable without sacrificing quality.
4The Cutest Enamel Pins Ever
Kawaii Cactus Enamel Lapel Pins
These cacti pins from Claudia Ramos Designs are cute as heck (and would make pretty adorable stocking stuffers).
5An Artsy Tee
The fashion brand Valfré, founded by Mexican-born artist Ilse Valfré, has become a cult fave in recent years. Your fashionista friend or family member will adore this stylish shirt that features Valfré's signature art.
6A Trendy Tote
Feminism is the Radical Notion That Women Are People Tote Bag
This statement tote from designer Reyna Villa is a great standalone present. Or, you can stuff it full of even more Latinx-made goodies!
7An Earth-Friendly Candle
Califas Vela Co. crafts vegan and eco-friendly candles with deliciously delightful fragrances. According to theie site, the Tierra candle is a blend of "Patchouli, Orange, and cedarwood essential oils, infused with a touch of rose."
8An Engraved Necklace
Small 14K Gold Initial Necklace
Treat yourself or a loved one this holiday season with fine jewelry made by Afro-Latina designer Valerie Madison. This engraved and personalized gold necklace is too gorg to pass up.
9An Updated Baseball Cap
Let's be honest: Dad caps are totally back in style. Eladani Studio, owned by artist Diana Flores, has some hats with unique and original prints you can snag for the holidays.
10A Keychain That Will Make You Hungry
Jeanette Castro, the designer behind Candy's Kloset, features favorite midnight snacks in the form of key chains, earrings, and pins. This Hot Cheetos key chain is sure to make your mouth water.
11A Subscription Box Full Of Mexican Goodies
Small Cajita (Small Mexican Candy Box) Four Month Subscription
According to the founders of this cool company, La Cajita is all about "highlighting the fun and flavors" of Latinx culture. With the Small Cajita subscription box, the lucky person who receives this gift will get a box variety of Mexican candy delivered right to their doorstep every month.
12A Votive With An Important Message
Shop Destruya has a fun collection of original accessories and tees that definitely make a statement.This votive candle is a great gift for your feminist friends.
13A Calming Tea
This tea curated by apothecary Xol y Luna contains a wonderful blend of calendula, rose, mint, lemon verbena, orange peel, and hibiscus. Pair this loose leaf tea with a tea ball, and you have the perfect gift!
14These Ceramic Coasters
Founded by entrepreneur Elexia de la Parra, Artelexia is a hip shop that features handmade goodies and crafty items inspired by Mexican culture. These hand-painted coasters will make a gorgeous gift for anyone who loves to host dinners and gatherings.
Spend this holiday season supporting the Latinx community, and gift your loved ones unique artisan presents they're sure to love.