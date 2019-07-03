A lot of famous people have said things about freedom, independence, liberty, and all that jazz, even when they aren't celebrating Fourth of July. It can get overwhelming to think about. For a country that's comparatively pretty young compared to most, people have a lot of Thoughts. Fortunately for you and your social media presence, some of those Thoughts are perfect if you need a last minute Fourth of July Instagram caption to properly celebrate our country's birthday this year — from comedians like Stephen Colbert and certain characters from The Office and Hillary Clinton herself, you have options ranging from hilarious to deadpan to things that hit the nail of what America is and should be right on the head.

Whether your vibe is funny, patriotic, or maybe even a little mix of both, there's a quote out there that has you covered — especially if you haven't taken the time to brainstorm the perfect caption yourself (like I might have seriously forgotten to do, oops).

As we hit the midway point for 2019, the Fourth of July can lead to some misty-eyed self reflection on our personal and collective progress throughout the calendar year. It's a time to set new goals, but also reassess our values. This is why I've always liked the Fourth of July — as a time for self-reflection fit for any American.

Here are some fun and meaningful quotes to help you express them.

"It’s Fourth of July weekend, or, as I call it, Exploding Christmas." — Stephen Colbert The Late Show with Stephen Colbert/YouTube The fireworks displays will certainly be loud, bright and quite a ~gift~ to the world, as Stephen says.

"Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility." — Eleanor Roosevelt

“If our Founding Fathers wanted us to care about the rest of the world, they wouldn't have declared their independence from it.” — Stephen Colbert

"I can't think of anything else in my life that I look forward to more than Crab Apple Season. Maybe 4th of July, but that's just because I know when everyone's going to be out of their houses watching fireworks." — Creed, 'The Office' NBC/YouTube A light and funny way to commemorate one of our greatest holidays out there.

"'And one day people will celebrate this day by getting shit-faced and lighting Chinese explosives on fire.' - Thomas Jefferson 1776." — Zach Braff

"It was the fourth day of July, looked in my eyes and saw that I wanted more than just a man. I needed a friend." — Beyoncé

"There is no 'I' or 'Me' in America." — Jenna, '30 Rock' NBC Universal Forget the Fourth of July, when isn't Jenna your best choice for an Instagram caption?

"We, the People, recognize that we have responsibilities as well as rights; that our destinies are bound together; that a freedom which only asks what's in it for me, a freedom without a commitment to others, a freedom without love or charity or duty or patriotism, is unworthy of our founding ideals, and those who died in their defense." — Barack Obama

"No matter what people say or do, we just have to be ourselves ... We're Team USA, gathered from across America. We're going to stick together." - 'The Mighty Ducks'

"Freedom is never granted. It is earned by each generation… When the world looks to America, America looks to you, and you never let her down." — Hillary Clinton Drew Angerer/Getty Images News/Getty Images

"All I see is fireworks. Every night it's fireworks." — Drake What better way to caption your fireworks pictures than with a straight-to-the-point Drake lyric?

"He makes me melt like a popsicle on the Fourth of July." — Darly, "The Little Rascals"

"History began on July 4, 1776. Everything before that was a mistake." — Ron Swanson, 'Parks And Recreation' NBC Universal Raise your glass and celebrate the Fourth the way you know Ron would — with an excessive amount of meat and watching people blow stuff up in sky.