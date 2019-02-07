14 National Pizza Day 2019 Memes That Are Just The Right Amount Of Cheesy
Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day, and while celebratory protocol might be kind of obvious (eat all the pizza, of course) plans for digital festivities might need some direction. In between pizza gorges, you'll want to be posting pizza content on the internet. If that sounds like regular programing for you, than you're going to slay this holiday — or shall I say, slice. For the rest of you, you'll want to check out these National Pizza Day Memes because they're going to do two things for you. For one, they're going to make you laugh and feel #seen. For two, they're going to provide you with some very relevant and likable content that will help you stand out on social media.
I think we all know the magical feeling of finding a meme that fits perfectly, it's like finding a new friend or saying "jinx" with an old friend. If you love pizza, aka, if you're human and have a pulse, I think you'll find that you feel all of those magical things upon reviewing the memes I've rounded up. In no particular order, please enjoy these perfectly cheesy, perfectly toasty, tasty and relevant AF pizza memes in honor of National Pizza Day — the holiday that should definitely be celebrated more than once a year.
Whole Foods
If you really think about it, pizza is all over the food pyramid, making it a very balanced meal in every slice! (Kind of.)
Double Pizza OMG
What I love most about this meme is that it's meant to be ridiculous, but by now it surely exists. Who's laughing now?
Best Wishes
If you really want to put the "happy" in "happy birthday" gift someone a pizza cake. The best part about this gesture is that you get to eat it too.
It Would Work
It's not really a matter of "falling for it" it's really more a matter of just accepting your fate.
A Shame!
For me, the crust is the heart of the pizza, it's the showcase for the dough, the best, last part. Anyone who thinks otherwise is missing out — and is also not my friend.
A Pizza My Heart
Any situation can be made sweeter, nicer, more interesting and more valuable by adding the gift of pizza and that's just a fact.
Still Here
Of course I'm still here, I'm just trying to dig my way out from all of the pizza boxes to touch screen, can you give me a minute?
I'll Be Here
When someone asks you what you're up to and then asks you to send them a selfie...Just bein' honest!
You Are Beautiful, It's True
When you're hungry for pizza and you're trying to write a poem about not-pizza.